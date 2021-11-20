Final take: Huskers suffer their seventh one-score loss of 2021

MADISON, Wisc. - After Scott Frost parted ways with four of his five full-time offensive assistant coaches two weeks ago, I'm not sure many people gave Nebraska much of a chance to move the ball against one of the nation's best defenses in Wisconsin.

Not only did the Huskers move the ball on the Badgers, they put up the most yards by far against them this season and the most since 2018 when the Big Red went for over 500. Nebraska finished with 452 yards. Coming into Saturday Wisconsin was giving up just 216.3 yards per game.

The problem was some of the same things that have plagued the Huskers all season once again showed up in Madison. Starting down 7-0 after allowing a 91-yard kick return for a touchdown was a disaster way to begin the day. We also saw a very uncharacteristic game from Erik Chinander's crew, after they were down several key faces. The result once again was a loss, as Nebraska suffered an NCAA-record tying seventh one-score defeat falling 35-28. This one though felt different, as the Big Red had a chance in the red zone to tie or win the game in the final seconds.

"There's been a little too much hoping we win I think, and not enough knowing we are going to win and believing we are going to win," Frost said. "I was around the guys all day at the hotel and the guys believed they were going to win today. I think they even believed it on the last drive. I told them on that drive we were going to go for two when we scored and we were heading in that direction."

We saw a "no fear of failure" approach from the Husker offense. NU was 10-of-12 for 174 yards passing on first down alone. They weren't afraid of the Badger defense.

"Going into the game, Coach Frost and some of the other coaches wanted to be aggressive," quarterback Adrain Martinez said. "We were going to throw the ball more this game and we definitely did those things."

Still, this felt just like Oklahoma, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. NU went toe-to-toe with a top-15 level team, but they remain short.

This off-season, that will be Frost's job to fix that. How can they overcome these shortcomings? It's been the story of 2021 and it was once again the story on Saturday.

"There's an attitude around here recognizing we can get this done making one or two more plays," tight end Austin Allen said. "It's not really hope anymore, we have to get the job done and we know we can. There are just one or two more plays across the board we just have to go take. We just can't hope it's going to happen. We have to take it."

Now on to the breakdown...