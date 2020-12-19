PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Nebraska's (3-5) 28-21 win over Rutgers (3-6) on Friday gave us a little bit of everything.

It gave us reminders of what this football team has been for most of the year with five fumbles, two interceptions and four total turnovers. There was also inconsistent play on special teams that allowed Rutgers to return a kick for a touchdown and covert on a fake punt.

However, Friday also gave us a taste of what most of us thought a Scott Frost offense would look like. We saw rhythm and flow and 365 total rushing yards. NU wore down the Scarlet Knights for the tune of 620 total yards and held the football for nearly 40 minutes. They put together a 2020 NCAA-best three 90+ yard scoring drives.

The Blackshirts also bowed up and got stops in sudden change situations. They got stops when they were given poor field position because of bad kick coverage. Then most importantly they closed the game with an interception when Rutgers was driving to tie the game.

"I wanted to see a team that was out there having fun, playing for each other and didn't make any makes. We failed miserably at that in the first half," Frost said. "That' just been too common in our program, we got to get all that fixed. It was better in the second half. They played better in the second half. I was really impressed with the fight.

"We've had a better record right now if we weren't doing things like that to ourselves. It's hard to overcome those things, much less in the Big Ten. We were able to overcome those things tonight and win, but we've got to get them stopped."

So what's next? Will NU decide their season is over after their 3-hour flight home from New Jersey? Or does this team want to play another football game?

More than likely the Big Red will have an opportunity to play in a bowl game if they want to, but that might mean playing as early as Dec. 26.

"I need to talk to the guys about it. I have to see if there's an opportunity for us to do it or not," Frost said. "This has been a long hard year for a lot of people.

"If I would've known this season was going to get delayed, I don't think I would've brought them back as early. Some of our guys haven't seen their families since March or April. It's been a long haul. I think it would be great for us if we had an opportunity to play another game. I don't know if we'll have that opportunity yet. I'm going to let the guys decide if they have gas left in the tank or not. We'll make that decision."

It was a uniformed message by all of Nebraska's players as well. There's no question playing another game is going to be discussed on Saturday and Sunday, but there's a lot to chew on if the team wants to move forward with it.

"That's definitely something as a leadership council and obviously the coaching staff and players, in general, we are going to have to discuss," junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "It's something that I don't think has been completely decided yet. It's been a long year. I think one way or another we are happy with the way we played tonight. We'll just have to see where things go. I'm not sure if this is the last game of the season or not."

No on to the breakdown...