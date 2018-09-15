Nebraska has forgotten what it's like to win a football game.

After Saturday's 24-19 loss to Troy, the Huskers are 1-8 over their last nine games, they've lost six games in a row and have not won a home game since Sept. 23 of 2017.

Scott Frost knew he took on a tough task leaving a 13-0 situation at UCF to inherit a 4-8 team in Lincoln, but I don't think anyone thought things would be this tough out of the gates.

Let's recap the last few weeks. Frost's No. 2 quarterback transferred days before the opener, NU's season opener with Akron was canceled, starting quarterback Adrian Martinez was injured against Colorado and the Huskers were forced to start their first non-scholarship player at quarterback since 1998 on Saturday. And oh yeah, did I mention NU got down 14-0 last week to Colorado and 17-0 on Saturday to Troy.

The welcoming party is over. This season has gotten real in a hurry. Nebraska is 0-2 for the first time since 1957, and they travel to Michigan next week to face one of the nation's top defense's.

“We still have a lot of work to do," Frost said on Saturday. "I think we’re a better team than what the results say we are, but that doesn’t matter. I just got done telling the team that when things get tough like this, you’ve got two choices; you fight back and you work even harder or you give up.

"I also told them that if anyone doesn’t want to stay on board this ride with us, let me know now and we can get off. I know where this is going, we just haven’t had the results early that we need.”

Frost said Saturday the game needed to be a "Pipeline and "Blackshirt" type of day.

The Huskers needed their offensive and defensive lines to show up and control things in a 1993 Matt Turman at Kansas State type of way.

That didn't happen, as Troy had control most of the day, and made the plays when it mattered most.

“I think the guys need to remember how to win," senior linebacker Luke Gifford said. "When you get those opportunities, good teams have to shut it down. And that’s what’s so frustrating, you can see how good this team can be. There are so many good things that we’ve done. And things that you see throughout the week and the way we go about our work, but it needs to all fall into place. And I think once we do that, we can get this thing rolling.

"I hate to stand up here and talk about how we can and do this and do that because we’re not. We haven’t yet. It’s not lip service; I don’t want it to be that. But you can see it in this team that we have something.”

With a trip to Michigan looming next week, the road is not going to get any easier, but this football team has to rediscover how to win.

It's been so long since the Huskers last won a game, a lot of the younger players on the roster don't know what it's like.

That has to change and change fast.

“That is something we have to do," senior defensive tackle Mick Stoltenberg said of finding a way to get a win. "We have to do that. The No. 1 way to do that is to show up on Monday and make sure we’re doing our preparation. If there is a hangover from a game like this, where it is kind of a big letdown, then it is kind of going to just pile on.

"So, the number one thing that I have to do is make sure that the guys in my position group, guys on the defense, more holistically the whole team, is just together. No one is getting upset or frustrated to the point that they’re not willing to work or do their job, that’s the number one thing we have to do in order to get that feeling back. It is killing me and it should, it should be killing everyone. And it should be just that much more motivation.”