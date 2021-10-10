Final take: Huskers delivered a four quarter show, but still can't close

As Scott Frost said after Nebraska's opening season loss at Illinois, it felt like he's seen this movie before.

On Saturday against Michigan, that movie came on at Memorial Stadium, but it had a much more suspenseful finish. The ending was still the same, but something felt different about NU's 32-29 loss to No. 9 ranked Michigan.

The Wolverines came at the Huskers with haymakers all night, but even down 13-0 in the third quarter, the Huskers managed to take leads of 22-19 and 29-26 in the second half.

The difference on Saturday though was one fumble. NU and UM each had 13 possessions before Adrian Martinez's fourth-quarter fumble that set up a game-winning field goal. Before the fumble, the Huskers were potentially driving to win the game.

“This team loves each other. They love coaches, coaches love them. This is a tightly knit team. And, gosh, I'm proud of them. We've come so far," head coach Scott Frost said. "I thought tonight was the night. In games past, when we have gotten ahead I got the sense that everybody was thinking what is going to go wrong, and I didn't feel that at all tonight. It was different.

"The defense did a great job, and then the offense answers and we're down four and that was a great drive the offense put together to get it down the field and punch it in with seven minutes. You are right there, and you just need to play. We will get there. I am having a lot of fun coaching these guys this year, and I am hurting for them more than anything, but I am so, so happy for them and proud of how far they have come.”

Now the challenge is forgetting about this loss. Saturday is the third loss of 7 points or less the Huskers have had vs. a ranked team this season.

This team is close, but the results in these games continue to be the same.

"We do have guys who have a lot of confidence," quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "And we know we are a good football team. Now we need to get some more wins. And we have lost some really close, tough games, but that does not take away from the fact this is a special group of guys. Some older guys, a lot of respect for the leadership, the player-led leadership we have on this team, and I know we are going to bounce back. I know our focus is already on Minnesota.”

Next week will be the Husker's eighth game in eight weeks. It will be their fourth road trip of the season as well.

Staying the course will not be easy, but the fire is still burning in this team, even after another emotional loss against Michigan.

“Leadership is how this team is staying together. This team’s united, you know what I mean, just losing is hard," linebacker Nick Henrich said. "We just have to figure out where to get these wins with the improvements there, and the unity is there with this team.”

Now on to the breakdown...