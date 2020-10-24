COLUMBUS, Ohio - If we are being honest about Saturday's Nebraska vs. Ohio State game, it probably played out about as most people expected.

The Huskers are an improved football team. I want to make that point very clear, but they aren't improved enough to overcome drive killer penalties, QB fumbles and targeting penalties that knock out two of your defensive starters.

Scott Frost's team came out hard and threw the first punch jumping up 7-0. They let everyone know early this was a different team and a different offense than a year ago. Even when OSU scored 14 in a row after that, they responded with an 11 play 78-yard drive. They weren't doing that a year ago, especially against a team like Ohio State.

The problem is if you give the Buckeyes an inch, they are going to take a mile. NU gave them far too many opportunities and they showed everyone once again why they are the class of the Big Ten Conference turning each Husker mistake into points cruising to a 52-17 victory. After NU tied the game at 14, the Buckeyes scored 24 unanswered points, mostly fueled by turnovers or penalties.

“I thought we did a lot of good things, unfortunately, some of the things that led to the game getting out of hand are self-inflicted things that we can fix,” Frost said. “We had too many penalties, they didn’t have hardly any. We turned the ball over a couple of times with the quarterback running. We got them in a couple of second and really longs and gave up first downs on third-and-14’s. We can fix a lot of those things as a group.

“We hung in a lot better with them physically than a year ago. I give them a ton of credit. That’s a really good team. I was proud of how our kids fought. Late in the second quarter we got the ball down 17-14, with a chance to go take the lead before the half, and we kind of shot ourselves in the foot with a delay of game penalty and a holding penalty, and they score quick and then score again out of the half, and that’s the game.”

We also saw a much more relaxed and decisive version of quarterback Adrian Martinez on Saturday.

He made quick decisions, ran the ball well at times, but knows the mistakes the offense made were too much to overcome.

“When we are playing really good teams like we will throughout the Big Ten, we have to limit our errors,” Martinez said. “I thought we shot ourselves in the foot there more than a few times. I can’t turn over the football, and we have to continue to execute at a high level. I think we did that at times today, and at other times we didn’t do it as well as we should have.”

The challenge now with this 2020 schedule the Huskers were handed is there is not much time to even think about Saturday. When the Huskers get back to Lincoln, they know another potential top 10 team is coming to town in Wisconsin.

“Day by day, week by week, we’ve already turned the page,” senior linebacker JoJo Domann said. “We are going to correct the things that need to be corrected and we are ready to go on to Wisconsin.”