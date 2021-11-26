Final take: Hawkeyes deliver a final body blow to Nebraska's 2021 season

As I reflect on Nebraska's 3-9 season in 2021, there are two moments from July and August I go back to.

At Big Ten Media Days in July, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts said he wants to see the Huskers focus on the "details" in 2021. The little things that matter in close games.

The other thing I go back to is after the Huskers season-opening loss at Illinois, Scott Frost said "he feels like he's seen this same movie before."

Unfortunately, these two things were the story of the 2021 season. Nebraska failed to clean up the details and do the little things that matter, which led us to seemingly watch the same movie every Saturday. It's frustrating as hell for everyone. The coaches, the players, the fans, the media that has to cover it. Friday's 28-21 loss to Iowa was the same movie we have seen just about every week this year.

It was all there. We saw moments of promise once again of what this could be, but then we saw errors in details like fielding a punt on the 7-yard line that led to a safety, a fumble exchange on an option and most notably a blocked punt in special teams that flipped the entire game.

The Huskers were up 21-6 after a 9 play, 94-yard drive with 5:54 left in the third quarter. It almost felt too good to be true. Earlier in the game, they produced 13 and 12 play 75-yard scoring drives. Everything was clicking, but all it took was one big play on special teams to completely change the game.

NU lost an NCAA-record eight one-score games in 2021. Their other was a 9 point loss to Ohio State.

Now Frost faces his most difficult off-season yet. In 2019 he replaced a couple of assistants. In 2020 he managed this team through the pandemic, but what he faces now is his toughest test yet by far.

Very few on the outside like his odds to turn things around in 2022. He doesn't know who his quarterback will be in 2022. He still has to hire four more coaches on his staff and figure out which players are staying and going.

From there, he needs to attack the transfer portal and take a few chances on guys that he thinks can make this football team better in 2022. He also has to sell recruits in 2022 and 2023 about the future direction of this program. He faces several challenges and most of it will play out in the coming weeks.

"This thing has a chance to really take off. Part of that is going to be getting a few guys to stay maybe," Frost said. "Part of that is going to be getting some new blood in the program. Part of that is going to be getting some new coaches and like I said we have a good young core.

"It is criminal that the record is where it is, and I have to do a better job because coming that close in that many football games and not getting any it is a heartbreak.

Now on to the breakdown...