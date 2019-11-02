WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Saturday was one of those days at Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium where you really had to want to be there.



It was a cold and windy blustery day. Of the announced 50,606 in attendance, there were at least 10,000 to 15,000 empty seats. It was 4-4 Nebraska vs. 2-6 Purdue. It was a Boilermaker team down several key players and a Husker team missing some notable names as well.

Who wanted it more? Which program's culture was stronger on an ugly 11 am Big Ten Saturday? The answer to the question is Purdue. The Boilermakers gift-wrapped the game early for Nebraska to possibly jump up 17 to 21 points, and all NU could get out of it was 10. Scott Frost's squad kept the door open when they could've closed it in the first quarter.

Should we be surprised through nine games? At this point no. Saturday is the same Nebraska team we've seen all season. It's a team that everybody from Hebron to Las Vegas is trying to still figure out (NU is 1-8 on the year vs. the point spread).

The final result was another disappointing Saturday in West Lafayette, as Purdue's third-string walk-on quarterback Aidan O'Connell drove the Boilermakers down 82 yards to pull out a 31-27 victory.

"We had a long talk," Frost said following the game. "We all need to get better. Coaches, players, we all need to get better. The thing that I know how to do as a coach to keep moving it forward is to work harder, keep practicing harder, keep trying to get guys better. I told them that I think the last two games are games that we easily could've won and we didn't for a lot of reasons. There's stuff we all can do better. The guys are hurting right now."



In some ways, it felt a lot like last week's loss to Indiana, but the Boilermakers are nowhere near as talented right now than the Hoosiers with the different injuries they're battling.

This week the defense and the special teams came to play early, forcing turnovers, blocking punts and controlling field position. The only problem was the offense wasn't right. Adrian Martinez was rusty and the Huskers had some questionable play-calling and execution upfront in the red zone.

Last week it was the offense that came out on fire and the defense couldn't win on third down. There hasn't been one Saturday where it's all fired together, and that might be the hardest thing to figure out of all.

"We've got to get to a point where all three phases are playing well, and that's on the coaches, that's on me, that's on the players, that's on everybody," Frost said. "These are games we should win."



So what's left now? The Huskers go into their second bye week winless since Oct. 5.

They are out of contention for the division and to make a bowl game they will have to win two out of three against Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa. When Nebraska got to four wins after their victory over Northwestern, I don't think anybody thought getting to six wins would be a question.

As we sit here on Nov. 2 getting to six wins seems like a dream.

"There's not a whole lot to be said right now at this moment," Martinez said. "Obviously that was a really tough loss and a game we should've won. It's really just about heart, and having faith in the rest of the year, and having faith in each other. We are playing for each other at the end of the day. If the guys in the locker room truly believe that, there's still a lot to play for this year."

Now on to the breakdown...