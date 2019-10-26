No one wants to hear this now, but according to head coach Scott Frost and some of his players, Saturday's loss to Indiana started Saturday morning at the team hotel.

NU went through their normal pregame workout routine at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel and something was off. Guys weren't locked. They were having side conversations and joking around. They didn't approach Saturday morning as a team that wanted to win a football game.

This led to senior graduate transfer and captain Darerion Daniels to lay into his teammates he's only known for a few months. This set the tone for what ended up being another disappointing Saturday in NU's 38-31 loss to Indiana.

"We were just warming up, getting the guys up in the morning and getting their blood flowing," Frost said following his team's loss. "I know what that would look like on a great team, that would look like a bunch of guys getting out of bed and already got some butterflies going. It would look like Marine drill, and it didn't, until (Daniels) said something."

And none of it mattered. As Frost said after the game NU played "just ok." They produced over 500 yards of offense but had two costly turnovers. They gave up over 350 pass yards on defense and were dominated in the kicking game.

Frost didn't come to Nebraska to be "just OK," and that's not what he's getting paid $5 million a year for.

"I want a bunch of team players that aren’t going to be happy with just OK," Frost said. "This is going to keep getting better, I know nobody is more disappointed than me, but Nebraska fans are disappointed and everybody wants it to happen faster. It’s going to happen. But one of the ways it’s going to happen is just OK can’t exist around here, and there’s a little too much just OK."

While Nebraska's played "just OK" on Saturday, their defense laid another egg. This was the worst we've seen NU against the pass all season.

The Hoosiers torched the Blackshirts for over 350 yards and had nine third and fourth down conversions. IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey was hardly touched.

Most importantly Tom Allen's team adjusted. They saw NU was playing with a run-heavy front, so they opened it up and found the match-ups they wanted with Nebraska's back seven in the passing game.

“Well we felt like we really knew running was going to be hard, based on their alignments, their mass, and the strength of their defense," Allen said. "So, you’ll notice we didn’t really ram our heads into the wall to try and force it. We still continued to run the ball, but we found things we could take advantage of in the pass game and they proved to be true.

"But, you still have to execute, you still have to make catches. We felt like we could throw the football, and we were able to, but as the game comes you have to adjust and they do different things and start bringing different coverages and pressures and you have to adapt.”

It's hard to say what's next. Nebraska has not won more than four games since 2016. They sit at 4-4 with Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa ahead. The goal still has to be making a bowl. Everything about this team is so unpredictable moving forward. To get six, they might have to win two road games, and since Frost at been at NU he's won just once outside of Lincoln.

"In too many ways we’re just an average team right now and that shows up, but the mistakes are frustrating,' Frost said. "We did plenty of things good enough to win that football game just like we have a couple of others this year, but you can’t do some of the things we did."

Now on to the breakdown...