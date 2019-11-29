Nebraska's 27-24 loss to Iowa on Friday delivered a little bit of everything.

We saw promise and potential from the Huskers, but we also saw the defense give up two big plays early and NU's special teams unit allow another kick return for a touchdown. There were killer self-inflicted errors down the stretch that allowed the Hawkeyes a chance to give their All-Big Ten kicker a chance to win the game.

In the end, it was pretty much what we've seen all season from the Big Red. NU is seemingly close, but at times felt miles away in their 27-24 loss to Iowa.

It's a tough way to finish a season where the Huskers (5-7) were picked to win the Big Ten West. NU will not play in a bowl game for the third consecutive season. That hasn't happened at Nebraska since the 1955 to 1961 seasons.

That means another long month of December for the Big Red faithful and another year where an entire group of this roster has yet to experience a bowl game.

I asked NU head coach Scott Frost what his message will be to recruits starting on Sunday when he hits living rooms. On the surface, he faces a tough sell, but he remains very confident in the direction things are heading despite another trip home for the holidays.

“Just that it’s coming," Frost said of his message. "We all know it’s coming. The guys in the locker room know it’s coming, the coaches know it’s coming. There’s no timetable for it. Sometimes it happens quicker than you think, sometimes it takes a little longer.

"I know we’re doing the right things and getting the right guys in here, developing guys the right way, and it’s coming. I think we were in about six close games this year, and we went 2-4. Sometimes a little bit of confidence, a little bit of momentum, one more guy, one more play. There’s about four games you can point to one play and say if that play is different, that game’s different. We still have a long way to go, and at the same time, when you come up one play short in several games, you’re not that far away either. It’s coming, and I think people recognize that, and we’ll make sure the recruits recognize that too.”

It's a tough pill to swallow, but Nebraska has no one to blame but themselves. As Frost said this team easily could've won games earlier this year vs. Colorado, Indiana and Purdue. Friday's game with Iowa was in that same category. NU had possession of the football four times with a chance to take the lead when tied at 24.

The Hawkeyes (9-3) gave them every opportunity to win this game, including a late fumble when they were seemingly setting up a game-winning kick.

Credit Iowa's Kirk Ferentz though. He coached with a "no fear of failure" down the stretch. With only one timeout and standing on his own 26-yard line with 32 seconds left, he turned his offense loose and let them win the game.

It's the second year in a row Ferentz went for the kill shot vs. going the safe route to play for overtime against Nebraska. It's worked both times, and they now have a commanding 6-3 lead in the Heroes Trophy series, winning the last five games in a row. Since former Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst questioned the level of Iowa's program, the Hawkeyes are 5-0 vs. the Big Red. Iowa also improved to 4-1 inside Memorial Stadium.

"We thought we might have a chance if we executed," Ferentz said. "There is some risk and reward involved there but we felt the reward was outweighing the risk.”

The reward for Iowa is a long winter where the neighbors to the East can rub another Hawkeye win in Huskers' face.



“Guys need time to breathe a little bit and I think that certainly means they need to reflect and look back on the season," sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "I think that’s important for our team learning, moving forward and when the time comes, we’re going to jump on it and get going fast.”

Now on to the breakdown...