As Penn State quarterback Will Levis's final throw hit the ground, you could just feel the sigh of relief not only from head coach Scott Frost, but the entire state of Nebraska.

2020 has been that type of year. It's been a year that's tested us all in so many ways, and to see the Huskers close out the game against PSU on Saturday was what everybody needed.

This program has taken a beating in the last several months. From the disappointing 2019 season to Frost's August comments about just wanting to play football. They needed Saturday's 30-23 win for so many different reasons.

"The state needed it. The team needed it. I needed it," Frost told me after the game. "And we talked at halftime and I talked to them frankly that we've been in this situation before and when we came off coverage and missed a sack and they threw a long pass down to the one felt like the Colorado game a year ago.

"You need to learn how to win and I think winning will help the kids know they can win and find ways to win going forward. I'm certainly not happy with how a lot of things went in the second half. I don't think that game should have been as close as it was, but when we found a way to win. Hopefully, we've turned a corner there and next time we're in that situation we'll put the hammer down."

Coming into Saturday, Frost's team has lost 10 one-score games since 2018. They jumped out to a 27-6 halftime lead but allowed PSU to close within 7 points.

It by no means was the perfect ending, but did anyone think a win over Penn State would come easy?



“It can just push us through this whole season," sophomore wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson said. "Obviously we feel like going through the rest of this season we’re really confident with what we’ve got and who we're going against. It's just coming to work each and every day and not getting lackadaisical over this one win. We’ve just got to keep going and get the rest of them.”

Following last week's 21-13 loss at Northwestern, you could also sense the frustration with the team.

Every Husker player felt they were the better team in Evanston, but the Wildcats were able to take advantage of NU's penalties and mistakes to get the win. On Saturday, Nebraska won the turnover battle 2-1 and finished with just 39 yards of penalties. Penn State was also 0-of-4 on four third-and-goal plays.

“Well, I could say I was one of the ones that was mad last week," junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said. "I’ve been here three years and for us to continue to do that, it's just very frustrating. I'm a true junior now and I've seen everything that we've done here. We get up and we get right back down because we get comfortable.

"We were just telling the guys on the sideline, ‘Don't get comfortable. It’s 0-0 again.’ We were up 27-6 or whatever and I was just like, ‘Man, it’s 0-0. We have to play a full game all over again. Let's go out here and fight to the end.'"

Now on to the breakdown...