HuskerOnline - Final take: Don't overanalyze the 2021 Red-White game

Here are some final takes and thoughts following the 2021 Nebraska Red-White spring game.

As the Husker football team walked off the field for the final time in 2020 in an empty SHI Stadium at Rutgers, there were only four people outside of the NU traveling party that made the trip from Nebraska.

Only family members were allowed at NU home games in Lincoln, while four out of five road games in 2020 also allowed Nebraska parents to attend.

Everything about 2020 was hard to wrap your arms around. Seeing 36,406 in attendance at the Red-White spring game on Saturday was a step in the right direction.

It was by far the largest gathering the state of Nebraska has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was also the third-largest gathering in the country since the pandemic, topped only by Alabama's spring game (47,218) and the Texas Rangers (38,283) home opener back in April.

So let's forget about what happened on the field because that really wasn't the story on Saturday. The story was seeing a fan base, city and state take a step closer to getting back to normalcy.

“I don’t know who needed that the most,” NU head coach Scott Frost said. “Us to have the fans in there cheering for us, or the city of Lincoln? It’s been too long. The stadium wasn’t full, but man there were a lot of people in there. The sooner we get back to normal, the better for everybody. Man, that was a good first step in the right direction.”

Sometimes I think you don't know what you lost until it's gone.

Everything about 2020 happened so abruptly that it was hard to grasp.

Think about last year for example. There was no spring game. Instead, we watched a computer-generated virtual scrimmage featuring former Husker legends.

“It’s crazy just seeing people back in the stands," junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said. "Walking out on the Tunnel Walk, you didn’t see anybody other than the little camera crews (this season). It wasn’t exciting. The fans' energy is something else, and we needed that, and you felt it when you walked into the stadium today.”

But as quarterback Adrian Martinez said, he wouldn't expect anything else.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Martinez said. “I expected it. I know our fans are passionate, I know people wanted to get back out here and watch some football. It was good.”

Now on to the breakdown...

