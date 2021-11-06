Final take: Close losses to top 10 teams continue to define NU's season

In our HuskerOnline Saturday picks, KFAB's Jim Rose had an interesting take before making his score prediction.

"Why in my wildest dreams do I think Nebraska will make this a four-quarter game? I have no earthly idea. But I do. I just do."

Rose was the only one of our experts that picked a score within 17 points, as he had Ohio State winning 35-31. The Huskers lost 26-17 and held the Buckeyes and their No.1 nationally ranked offense without a touchdown in the second half.

It was another chapter of the "we're close, but not close enough" 2021 Nebraska football season. NU has now played four teams ranked inside the current College Football Playoff top 10 within 3 to 9 points.

For the record, I'm not sure there was one person anywhere that thought the Huskers could beat the No. 5 Buckeyes, especially with the way they have played as of late. That's why Saturday's 26-17 loss felt different than a week ago.

People expected Nebraska to beat Purdue in Lincoln. They expected them to beat Minnesota and Illinois on the road. Good teams win those games. The Huskers have a lot of qualities of a good team, but they continue to have this unique trait to play to the level of their competition which has added to the madness of this 2021 season.

Nothing about this year has been predictable, as very few people could have predicted the Huskers would have the ball in the fourth quarter down 23-17 with the chance to take the lead on Ohio State. Very few also predicted bad losses to Purdue and Minnesota.

"The one thing that I'll be critical of myself and the team, is if we play with that much spirit every game, I think we have a couple more wins," Frost said following his team's loss on Saturday. "Now you go through a grind of a season and it's tough to play your absolute best every single game. But I never want us to look back. There were guys jumping around on the benches and on the sideline and that, that's the passion that Nebraska fans want to see. That's the passion that I want to see."

I'll also say this, there is a lot of speculation about the future of Frost. We all can agree the win-loss record is not where it needs to be at the four-year mark, but I saw a team Saturday still fighting for their coach.

We've seen this Ohio State vs. Nebraska game late in the season go the other way. I think of 2007 Bill Callahan at Kansas, 2014 Bo Pelini at Wisconsin and 2017 Mike Riley vs. Ohio State and Penn State. Those were November games where you knew it was over. You knew the team had quit on the coaching staff.

This team has not quit. They continue to play hard, and I just can't see Athletic Director Trev Alberts sitting there today saying, "yep, that's it." This also shouldn't be about one game either, but I sure didn't see a stadium today full of people wanting to blow everything up.

"Listen, I bleed for Nebraska. I’ve lived in O'Neill and Lincoln and McCook and Wood River and was born in Crete," Frost said. "And I bleed for this. We're giving everything and are pouring everything we have into this and nobody's more disappointed than me that has happened yet."