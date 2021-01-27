It's been two and a half weeks since Nebraska men's basketball last played a game, and it will be another 10 days before they finally retake the court against a live opponent.

Like many other programs around the country, COVID-19 has ravaged through the Huskers over the past three weeks, with at least seven players and head coach Fred Hoiberg among a slew of Tier 1 personnel to test positive for the virus.

As a result, NU could only play two games in January, and its next contest won't be until Feb. 6, when it travels to take on Michigan State.

Even worse, Nebraska had to pause team activities on Jan. 11 due to the team-wide outbreak.

According to a source close to the situation, the Huskers won't resume full-team work until this weekend. That means they will have gone nearly three weeks without any team activities - games, practices, film sessions, or otherwise.