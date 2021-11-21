Final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Wisconsin

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Wisconsin, courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback grade out Player Snaps Pass plays Run plays Overall grade Adrian Martinez - Jr. 72 39 8 74.7 Logan Smother - Fr. 2 0 1 58.6

HOL take: Wisconsin tried to force the issue against Adrian Martinez and brought pressure more than any team all season. 22 of Martinez's 36 dropbacks the Badgers brought more than four pass rushers. He was 16-of-22 for 250 yards on those throws. Martinez was 3-of-8 on throws of 20+ yards. 26 of his 35 attempted passes came on play actions. Running the ball was not a big stat line for Martinez, but an effective one. Four of his eight rushing attempts converted first downs. He had 23 yards rushing with 19 coming on one play. Many of his runs came in short-yardage situations.

RUNNING BACK

Running back grade out Player Snaps Run plays Pass plays Overall grade Brody Belt - So. 31 7 9 64.3 Marvin Scott - Fr. 24 10 9 66.3 Markese Stepp - So. 19 9 7 63.4

HOL take: Considering the context of who Nebraska was playing on defense and who was available at running back Saturday, this group probably did as well as they could, with all three backs scoring between 63.4 to 66.3. The long-run for the group was 11 yards from Brody Belt, as he averaged 3.43 yards after first contact. Marvin Scott and Belt also had two combined receptions for 16 yards. The backs did not grade out well in pass protection though, as Belt had a mark of 13.0 on nine pass blocking plays, while Scott had a 7.4 on three snaps. Markese Stepp was not involved in one pass pro play.

WIDE RECEIVER

Wide receiver grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Drops Overall grade Samori Toure - Sr. 48 11 7 0 85.3 Zavier Betts - Fr. 45 3 1 0 59.3 Omar Manning - Jr 29 1 1 0 60.4 Levi Falck - Sr. 25 3 2 0 62.7 Alante Brown - Fr. 16 1 1 0 56.3 Wyatt Liewer - So. 6 0 0 0 59.5 Oliver Martin - Jr. 4 1 0 0 45.1

HOL take: Samori Toure hauled in seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on Saturday. Martinez targetted him 11 times as his mark of 85.3 is the best of the season for him. He's had 263 yards receiving now over the last two games. Alante Brown saw his most snaps since the Northwestern game, while Zavier Betts tied his season-high for snaps played. Oliver Martin's fall also is worth noting. PFF dinged him pretty hard on Martinez's first interception with an overall grade of 45.1 on four snaps. He's seen just 27 total snaps since the Michigan game where he played 48. He saw 30 snaps vs. Northwestern, and 58 against Illinois.

Offensive lineman Turner Corcoran led Nebraska's offensive line with a 67.7, far and away his best mark of the season. (Associated Press)

TIGHT END

Tight end grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Run block grade Overall grade Austin Allen - Jr. 60 9 7 60.9 90.0 Travis Vokolek - Jr. 60 2 2 59.1 67.0 Thomas Fidone - Fr. 3 0 0 57.4 57.7

HOL take: Austin Allen received his highest overall grade of the season on Saturday vs. Wisconsin, setting a new Nebraska single-game record with 143 yards receiving. The 60 snaps he played on Saturday were the second-most he's seen since the Illinois game where he played 62. Travis Vokolek's 60 snaps were the most he has seen all season, topping his previous high of 47 vs. Michigan State. Freshman Thomas Fidone saw his first action of the season at tight end. It appeared he took Chancellor Brewington's reps, as he did not travel to Madison. The tight ends combined for nine catches for 176 yards on Saturday. That is the most productive game we have seen from the tight end position at Nebraska in years.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive line grade out Player Snaps Pressures Run Pass Overall grade Turner Corcoran - Fr. 74 2 penalties 1 hurry

68.5 58.2 67.7 Nouri Nouili - So. 74 3 hurries 65.0 51.6 62.9 Cam Jurgens - So. 74 1 QB hit 2 hurries 65.4 39.1 62.2 Matt Sichterman - Jr. 74 2 hurries 54.8 69.4 58.2 Bryce Benhart - RFr. 67 2 penalties 53.9 53.1 49.7 Broc Bando - Jr. 7 60.7 72.6 62.2