HuskerOnline - Fidone finally N

Fidone finally N
It's been a long and patient wait for Husker fans, but their fervent wish was finally granted when standout tight end Thomas Fidone announced his commitment to Nebraska on Omaha television station KETV Wednesday evening.
Ever since top in-state recruit Teddy Prochazka committed to Nebraska, Fidone has been at the very top of Nebraska's recruiting Board, so it can't be overstated what a pivotal pickup this is for the NU staff.
With his announcement, the Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central product became the Huskers' highest-rated commit to their Class of 2021. Ranked the No. 46 recruit nationally by Rivals, Fidone is also the Big Red's highest-rated commit since five-star Baker Steinkuhler in 2008.
"First off, I want to thank my coaches, my family and my friends," Fidone began his press conference. "Coach (Justin) Kammrad and everyone who has been in my corner. My dad has been here for 99% of the process, and all my close family.
"With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Nebraska."
Fidone is also rated as the top recruit in Iowa for this cycle, and the No. 2 tight end recruit in the entire country.
"I think, you know, it was just the relationships I built throughout the process with the coaches," Fidone explained why he chose the Huskers. "With Coach (Shawn) Beckton, he was a hall of fame coach over at UCF and that kind of speaks for itself.
"So, he's been sending me e-mail videos and everything with all the tight ends he's been developing, and I'm going to be the next one."
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Fidone burst onto the national scene at an All-American Bowl combine this January, which turned him from a regional prospect into a highly sought-after national recruit.
"Fidone stood out immediately both in stature and with his play," Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt said of Fidone after his participation in the All-American Bowl combine. "The Iowan has good size for the tight end position, but what was maybe most impressive was how well he caught the football on Friday.
"His speed is good and he knows how to use his body to shield defenders from the football, but his ability to track footballs down and reel them in was eye-catching."
Throughout the spring and summer months, Fidone saw a flood of scholarship offers come his way from top college programs across the country in every major conference.
Among his 36 tenders are scholarships from the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Georgia, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Utah, Texas, Auburn, USC and UCLA.
He settled on a final four of Nebraska, LSU, Iowa and Michigan before ending his recruitment with his announcement in favor of the Cornhuskers.
"It's going to be crazy!" Fidone said about getting to play for his childhood dream school. "I can't for that day to come. So, I'm just looking forward to it and I play it day by day.
"The biggest thing for me, obviously, is to get to the next level and to play for some team in the NFL. That's kind of my main goal, the one I'm focusing on."
It significantly helped Nebraska's chances with Fidone that they were close to his home and that he and his family are Husker fans.
Fidone ended his press conference with: "Go Big Red!"
The talented Fidone has been a critical part of the Lewis Central's success the past few years. As a junior, he had 39 receptions for 576 yards [14.8 ypr] and seven touchdowns. He even played in the secondary for the Titans last season and had an interception and 12 tackles.