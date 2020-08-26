HuskerOnline - Fidone finally N

It's been a long and patient wait for Husker fans, but their fervent wish was finally granted when standout tight end Thomas Fidone announced his commitment to Nebraska on Omaha television station KETV Wednesday evening.

Ever since top in-state recruit Teddy Prochazka committed to Nebraska, Fidone has been at the very top of Nebraska's recruiting Board, so it can't be overstated what a pivotal pickup this is for the NU staff.

With his announcement, the Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central product became the Huskers' highest-rated commit to their Class of 2021. Ranked the No. 46 recruit nationally by Rivals, Fidone is also the Big Red's highest-rated commit since five-star Baker Steinkuhler in 2008.

"First off, I want to thank my coaches, my family and my friends," Fidone began his press conference. "Coach (Justin) Kammrad and everyone who has been in my corner. My dad has been here for 99% of the process, and all my close family.

"With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Nebraska."

Fidone is also rated as the top recruit in Iowa for this cycle, and the No. 2 tight end recruit in the entire country.

"I think, you know, it was just the relationships I built throughout the process with the coaches," Fidone explained why he chose the Huskers. "With Coach (Shawn) Beckton, he was a hall of fame coach over at UCF and that kind of speaks for itself.

"So, he's been sending me e-mail videos and everything with all the tight ends he's been developing, and I'm going to be the next one."

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Fidone burst onto the national scene at an All-American Bowl combine this January, which turned him from a regional prospect into a highly sought-after national recruit.

"Fidone stood out immediately both in stature and with his play," Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt said of Fidone after his participation in the All-American Bowl combine. "The Iowan has good size for the tight end position, but what was maybe most impressive was how well he caught the football on Friday.

"His speed is good and he knows how to use his body to shield defenders from the football, but his ability to track footballs down and reel them in was eye-catching."