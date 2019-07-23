Here are a few reactions, observations, and takeaways from the Huskers’ third of 10 practices leading up to their team trip to Italy on Aug. 3, as well as some notes from the following press conference with Hoiberg, senior Haanif Cheatham , and junior Dachon Burke .

Tuesday marked the first chance for local media to get a look at the completely revamped Nebraska basketball roster under new head coach Fred Hoiberg .

***Hoiberg confirmed that sophomore guard Cam Mack was still finishing up one last class before he’d eligible to practice the team. Mack was at Tuesday’s practice in street clothes, and Hoiberg made it sound like Mack would be cleared within the next couple days.

“We’re hoping for good news on that within the next 48 hours," Hoiberg said.

Mack will travel with the team to Italy and play in the games regardless.

***Hoiberg said there was no update on sophomore Shamiel Stevenson’s waiver appeal to be immediately eligible to start the season. However, word is Nebraska plans to have the appeal submitted before the team leaves for Italy.

***Hoiberg said his team had been “very poor” with its on-court communication through the first three practices. Considering the team has only been together for a couple weeks now, that’s little surprise.

Hoiberg said the Huskers planned to go bowling on Wednesday in an effort to “try and force them to talk to each other a little bit.”

***Sophomore guard Dalano Banton will have to sit out this season, but he’s already made quite the impression since arriving to Lincoln. “I’ll tell you what, he has all the potential in the world…” Hoiberg said. “He’s got a chance to be special when it’s all said and done."

***The other sit-out transfer on the roster, Tennessee transfer Derrick Walker, has emerged as one of the top vocal leaders on the team despite also not being able to play until next season.

Walker is listed at 6-8, 235, but he’s a formidable presence in the post unlike any other player on the team.

***I’m a big fan of Cheatham already. Not only was he one of the most consistent and efficient players on the floor on Tuesday, you can tell his maturity and experience are going to be very valuable to this team on and off the court.

Cheatham is a fifth-year senior playing for his third college team, so he’s not here to mess around and tip-toe into the season. He’s as dedicated as they come, and I expect him to push for a starting job right away this season.

***You also have to hand it to Burke, who joined Nebraska a year ago as a sit-out transfer out of Robert Morris and then saw his locker room get wiped almost completely clean with new coaches and teammates.

Burke kept his focus and made the best of his situation, and while he’s still trying to learn Hoiberg’s style of play, Hoiberg commended the junior, saying that no matter how well Burke shot it or played each day, he’s always going to give 100 percent in everything he does.

That will keep Burke as a fixture in the rotation.