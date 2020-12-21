Here is a full recap of what head coach Fred Hoiberg, guard Kobe Webster, and forward Lat Mayen had to say during their Zoom press conference on Monday...

After finishing non-conference play at 4-3, Nebraska now turns its attention to the 20-game Big Ten slate that now awaits beginning this week.

***Hoiberg said Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard had done "a phenomenal job" assembling his roster over the years, and now the Badgers were one of the most experienced and cohesive teams in the country.

Hoiberg said UW - which returned all five starters from last season - was difficult to prepare for because of how well the players know each other and play off each other on both ends of the floor.

"They do so many things to make things difficult on you."

***Hoiberg said Wisconsin was shooting 44% from 3-point range as a team so far this season, "which is absolutely absurd."

***Hoiberg said he thinks his team is as ready as it could be for the challenge that awaits in Big Ten play. He said the Huskers responded very well following the Doane win with two "really good, tough practices."

***The Wisconsin game was originally scheduled to be played on Monday, Dec. 21, but it got pushed back a day to Tuesday, Dec. 22. Hoiberg said the Big Ten reached out to Nebraska about moving the game back because UW had its ACC/Big Ten Challenge game vs. Louisville rescheduled for this past Saturday.

Even though it gave the Badgers an extra day to rest and prepare for NU and gave the Huskers a day less to do the same for its Christmas Day vs. Michigan, Hoiberg said he didn't hesitate to accommodate.

"If it was good for the league, then absolutely we'd do it."

***Hoiberg said Nebraska's roster was "longer across the board" than last year, which should help it compete better in rebounding and post defense in the Big Ten.

However, he said UW 7-footers Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter would present as daunting of a test in terms of size and physicality as the Huskers would see all year.

***Hoiberg said he felt good about Eduardo Andre's potential, and Yvan Ouedraogo was as Big Ten tested as any player on the roster. Once they get Derrick Walker back from suspension in four more games, Hoiberg thinks the Huskers will have three bigs capable of holding their own in the conference.

***Hoiberg said a key on Tuesday night would be Nebraska's guards being active and aggressive on the defensive glass. He sad the Badgers crash three players on every shot, so initiating the first contact would be crucial.

***Other areas of importance would be having "quality possessions" on offense, maintaining good ball movement, and taking care of the basketball. Hoiberg said Wisconsin did a great job of defending the paint and closing off gaps to the basket.

He said Nebraska couldn't turn the ball over 20 times and expect to have a chance.

***Hoiberg said the Big Ten as a whole had been "phenomenal" through the first month of the season. "It's every bit as good as last year, maybe even better top to bottom... Top to bottom, it's the best conference in the country, there's no doubt about it."

***Hoiberg said the Huskers were well aware of the challenge ahead in conference play. "Our guys know what's going on. They watch the games."

***Hoiberg said Andre - who missed 21 days due to COVID-19 protocols - responded well physically coming off his first college game vs. Doane. Hoiberg said Andre was running sprints following Monday's practice to get back into shape as quickly as possible.

"I loved what I saw out of him in his first experience," Hoiberg said of Andre.