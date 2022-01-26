Fastbreak: Huskers ready for return after COVID pause

Here is a rundown of what they had to say…

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and players Trey and Bryce McGowens met with local media on Wednesday to preview the Huskers’ home game vs. Wisconsin.

***Hoiberg said all of the players who tested positive for COVID last week had cleared protocols and were on the court for Wednesday’s practice.

Five of the players returned on Tuesday, and the last remaining player was cleared on Wednesday.

***Hoiberg said NU would have its full roster at its disposal against Wisconsin, but it remained to be seen what the team’s conditioning would be like after a week off with limited on-court work allowed.

“Hard not to have rust to shake off,” Hoiberg said.

***One player to keep a close eye on in that regard is Trey McGowens, who finally returned to action last time out vs. Indiana after a 15-game absence due to a foot injury.

Hoiberg said this past week was supposed to be an important window for McGowens to get his conditioning further up to speed after his layoff, but that didn’t happen after McGowens was one of the team’s positive COVID cases.

Hoiberg said Trey’s role on Thursday was still to be determined depending on how he felt during the game.

***Bryce McGowens said getting his older brother back on the floor with him again had provided a huge boost to him.

"I've been counting the days," Bryce said. "He's one of the reasons I do it."

***Another hurdle the Huskers will have to work around is that all of their previously positive cases will be required to wear masks during the game - even on the court - per the current local Lincoln/Lancaster Country DHM.

Even though every player has tested positive and was back at practice on Wednesday, the DHM states that masks must be worn for a 10-day window after the first positive test.

***Nebraska also went through some off-the-court drama last week when senior guard Kobe Webster shared some criticism of the team’s accountability and leadership - coaches included - on a local sports talk radio show.

Trey McGowens said the team “looked ourselves in the mirror” during the last week and talked a lot about what needed to happen to address those issues.

“You’ve got to hold yourself accountable,” Trey said. "Accountability is more personal to me… I think it's really within and who you are as a person."

***Thursday will also mark the return of former Bellevue (Neb.) West star Chucky Hepburn to Pinnacle Bank Area. The starting point guard for the Badgers as a true freshman, Hepburn chose UW over Nebraska and others as a top 2021 recruit.

“I just absolutely think the world of the kid and how good he is at setting his team up,” Hoiberg said of Hepburn. “He’s always played beyond his years. He’s a rock.”