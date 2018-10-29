Fastbreak: Huskers ready for exhibition opener
Nebraska head coach Tim Miles met with media on Monday to give one last preseason update on his team before the 2018-19 campaign unofficially tips off with Thursday night's exhibition opener vs. Wayne (Neb.) State.
Here is a full recap of what Miles had to say about his team...
***There have been plenty of questions surrounding junior forward Isaiah Roby’s injured heel and how it could impact his production this season, but Miles cleared that up by saying Roby was “full-go” to start the season.
“He’s full-go. He’s not perfect, but he’s full-go. I know there’s nobody in this room that had that problem, but those really good athletes, they know their body better than anybody.”
***Miles said he “would be very surprised if we don’t see Glynn (Watson) have a very good year” based on what he’s seen from the senior point guard this offseason. He said Watson was finally “completely cool” with his role and what he’s expected to do on the court, most importantly what he needs to do to help the team.
***Miles said the biggest thing James Palmer Jr. needed to do to take his game to the next level was to improve his shooting. Despite his All-Big Ten performance, the senior was only 31 percent from 3-point range last season.
A lot of those misses were short, Miles pointed out, which often is a result of tired legs and not shooting with sound fundamentals. Miles said Palmer’s overall shooting numbers have been good in practices, but he only shot a combined 6-for-12 from the field and 0-for-3 from behind the arc against Iowa State.
***As he was at Big Ten Media Day, Miles couldn’t be much more complimentary of senior forward Isaac Copeland.
“I think Isaac’s playing better than I’ve ever seen him play,” Miles said. “He’s a guy that really excites me. If there’s a guy that people may go, ‘Whoa,’ I think it’s Cope. He looks more athletic, more confident… I think he’s going to have a big year. I’m excited about him.”
***A unique trend has been happening in both college basketball and football this year where traditional transfer players have been granted waivers to become immediate eligible and not sit out the required one full season following a transfer.
Missouri just did it with former Illinois guard Mark Smith, and Minnesota is trying to do it with Pitt transfer guard Marcus Carr.
Even Nebraska’s football team was able to pull it off by getting a waiver for sophomore quarterback Noah Vedral five games into the season following his transfer from Central Florida.
Miles said that was a conversation he’s only had briefly with junior guard Dachon Burke, who joined the Huskers this spring from Robert Morris.
“We’ve thought about it, but we haven’t done anything,” Miles said. “I asked Dachon about it, because he text me. I’m like, well, we’ve got to come up with a compelling reason… We’ve thought about it, but, no, I’m not holding my breath on it.”
***Miles confirmed was what already assumed in that sophomore guard Thomas Allen would be the fifth starter to open the season. The big question for Miles now was which players on his bench would emerge as viable pieces to the rotation?
He pointed to guys like sophomore wing Nana Akenten, freshman guard Amir Harris, senior center Tanner Borchardt, and freshman forward Brady Heiman as the top options at this point. Those were the only bench players to see the floor in NU’s scrimmage at Iowa State.
***After an underwhelming freshman year, Miles said Akenten was going to get his chance take a big jump this season. Akenten played just 21 minutes over seven games last year, but Miles said he'd seen improvements in the Bolingbrook, Ill., native’s awareness and understanding on the court as well as taking more ownership as a rebounder.
Miles said Akenten has started to commit himself to be “a star in his role,” something several other Huskers over the years (Evan Taylor, Benny Parker, David Rivers, etc.) were able to do with success.
***Miles said Allen “fits the bill” of what they were looking for in their fifth starter, but he also asked the other starters who they felt the most comfortable with to start a game, and all of them said Allen.
However, Miles reiterated that the lineup in November could very well look completely different come February, and Allen would have to continue to earn that starting spot along with everyone else.
***Miles said another possible lineup combination NU could use against biggest opponents would be Watson at the point, Palmer at the two, Copeland at wing, Roby at the four, and Borchardt at center.
Miles noted that Borchardt was “very effective” against Iowa State (eight points on 4-of-4 shooting, two rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes in the second half) and was another player willing to be “a star in his role.”
***Last but not least, Miles knew he wasn’t getting out of Monday’s press conference without getting a question regarding the recent college basketball recruiting scandal, which just saw two Adidas reps and a would-be-agent found guilty on all counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
“Honestly, it’s very distressing,” Miles said. “It’s sad. It’s upsetting to me to see the layers of things that have gone on illegally… It’s disappointing. I think in the long run it’ll be good, but I think the NCAA is going to have to come in and really set a standard. This isn’t about amateurism as much as it’s about just ‘let’s do the right thing.’
“It’s just sad that when you look at your industry and you think, ‘Why doesn’t that team every go away?’ Well, there’s a reason, obviously. So hopefully it gets cleared up.”
***Unprompted, Miles declined to say much specifically about in-state rival Creighton’s involvement in the matter.
“Specifically about any of the schools right next to us, that’s their business, not mine. I don’t know. We don’t operate that way.”