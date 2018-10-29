Here is a full recap of what Miles had to say about his team...

Nebraska head coach Tim Miles met with media on Monday to give one last preseason update on his team before the 2018-19 campaign unofficially tips off with Thursday night's exhibition opener vs. Wayne (Neb.) State.

***There have been plenty of questions surrounding junior forward Isaiah Roby’s injured heel and how it could impact his production this season, but Miles cleared that up by saying Roby was “full-go” to start the season.

“He’s full-go. He’s not perfect, but he’s full-go. I know there’s nobody in this room that had that problem, but those really good athletes, they know their body better than anybody.”

***Miles said he “would be very surprised if we don’t see Glynn (Watson) have a very good year” based on what he’s seen from the senior point guard this offseason. He said Watson was finally “completely cool” with his role and what he’s expected to do on the court, most importantly what he needs to do to help the team.

***Miles said the biggest thing James Palmer Jr. needed to do to take his game to the next level was to improve his shooting. Despite his All-Big Ten performance, the senior was only 31 percent from 3-point range last season.

A lot of those misses were short, Miles pointed out, which often is a result of tired legs and not shooting with sound fundamentals. Miles said Palmer’s overall shooting numbers have been good in practices, but he only shot a combined 6-for-12 from the field and 0-for-3 from behind the arc against Iowa State.

***As he was at Big Ten Media Day, Miles couldn’t be much more complimentary of senior forward Isaac Copeland.

“I think Isaac’s playing better than I’ve ever seen him play,” Miles said. “He’s a guy that really excites me. If there’s a guy that people may go, ‘Whoa,’ I think it’s Cope. He looks more athletic, more confident… I think he’s going to have a big year. I’m excited about him.”

***A unique trend has been happening in both college basketball and football this year where traditional transfer players have been granted waivers to become immediate eligible and not sit out the required one full season following a transfer.

Missouri just did it with former Illinois guard Mark Smith, and Minnesota is trying to do it with Pitt transfer guard Marcus Carr.

Even Nebraska’s football team was able to pull it off by getting a waiver for sophomore quarterback Noah Vedral five games into the season following his transfer from Central Florida.

Miles said that was a conversation he’s only had briefly with junior guard Dachon Burke, who joined the Huskers this spring from Robert Morris.

“We’ve thought about it, but we haven’t done anything,” Miles said. “I asked Dachon about it, because he text me. I’m like, well, we’ve got to come up with a compelling reason… We’ve thought about it, but, no, I’m not holding my breath on it.”