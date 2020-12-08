Here is a full recap of what Hoiberg and Co. had to say going into their games vs. Georgia Tech on Wednesday and then at Creighton on Friday.

Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg and guards Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Dalano Banton met with media on Tuesday to preview a big week for the Huskers.

***Hoiberg said one of the biggest challenges Georgia Tech presents is its “very unique” defense, which is based around a 1-3-1 zone but can “morph” into a 2-3 or 3-2 zone, depending on how opponents adjust offensively.

Not only that, Hoiberg said the Yellow Jackets were a very long team that played gaps and passing lanes aggressively with very active hands, and they were very good at drawing charges.

***Hoiberg said Georgia Tech’s defense was difficult to simulate in practice because of its roster's physical makeup. He thinks the key on Wednesday night will be knocking down perimeter shots early to gain momentum.

***Hoiberg said GT forward Moses Wright was “as good as any player in the country right now.” The 6-foot-9, 233-pound Wright is averaging 24.0 points on 55 percent shooting and 10.7 rebounds through three games this season.

***Hoiberg said defensive rebounding would be as crucial as ever against Georgia Tech, which is averaging 15.0 offensive boards per game, including 5.0 per contest from Wright.

The Huskers have allowed opponents to haul in 13.5 offensive rebounds per game so far this season.

***Hoiberg called Georgia Tech point guard “the head of the snake” for the Yellow Jackets offensively. Alvarado is averaging 15.7 points and 3.3 assists per game.

***Nebraska will see a significant step up in competition this week against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night and then the annual in-state rivalry game at Creighton on Friday.

Hoiberg wasn’t sure yet how his team would stack up against its first high-major opponents, but he had no doubt the Huskers would be ready to play.

“Hopefully, we're prepared now to go into 22 high major games and play our best basketball... We're going to have to play really good basketball to win these games, but I'm confident in our group. We'll go out and compete every night."

***Hoiberg said Nebraska decided “not to take any chances” by quickly scheduling a replacement game last weekend after Florida A&M had to cancel due to a positive COVID-19 test.

While Hoiberg said the cancellation was a “disappointment,” the Huskers used the time off to focus on skill work and details, and the players responded with some very quality practices.

***Asked whether Nebraska would schedule another game against a different non-conference opponent, Hoiberg said: “We’ll see how things go."

He said no replacement game had been scheduled yet but noted they have the schedule flexibility to do so between Dec. 12-20.