Fastbreak: Huskers gearing up for big week vs. GT, Creighton
Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg and guards Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Dalano Banton met with media on Tuesday to preview a big week for the Huskers.
Here is a full recap of what Hoiberg and Co. had to say going into their games vs. Georgia Tech on Wednesday and then at Creighton on Friday.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg
***Hoiberg said one of the biggest challenges Georgia Tech presents is its “very unique” defense, which is based around a 1-3-1 zone but can “morph” into a 2-3 or 3-2 zone, depending on how opponents adjust offensively.
Not only that, Hoiberg said the Yellow Jackets were a very long team that played gaps and passing lanes aggressively with very active hands, and they were very good at drawing charges.
***Hoiberg said Georgia Tech’s defense was difficult to simulate in practice because of its roster's physical makeup. He thinks the key on Wednesday night will be knocking down perimeter shots early to gain momentum.
***Hoiberg said GT forward Moses Wright was “as good as any player in the country right now.” The 6-foot-9, 233-pound Wright is averaging 24.0 points on 55 percent shooting and 10.7 rebounds through three games this season.
***Hoiberg said defensive rebounding would be as crucial as ever against Georgia Tech, which is averaging 15.0 offensive boards per game, including 5.0 per contest from Wright.
The Huskers have allowed opponents to haul in 13.5 offensive rebounds per game so far this season.
***Hoiberg called Georgia Tech point guard “the head of the snake” for the Yellow Jackets offensively. Alvarado is averaging 15.7 points and 3.3 assists per game.
***Nebraska will see a significant step up in competition this week against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night and then the annual in-state rivalry game at Creighton on Friday.
Hoiberg wasn’t sure yet how his team would stack up against its first high-major opponents, but he had no doubt the Huskers would be ready to play.
“Hopefully, we're prepared now to go into 22 high major games and play our best basketball... We're going to have to play really good basketball to win these games, but I'm confident in our group. We'll go out and compete every night."
***Hoiberg said Nebraska decided “not to take any chances” by quickly scheduling a replacement game last weekend after Florida A&M had to cancel due to a positive COVID-19 test.
While Hoiberg said the cancellation was a “disappointment,” the Huskers used the time off to focus on skill work and details, and the players responded with some very quality practices.
***Asked whether Nebraska would schedule another game against a different non-conference opponent, Hoiberg said: “We’ll see how things go."
He said no replacement game had been scheduled yet but noted they have the schedule flexibility to do so between Dec. 12-20.
Guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson
***Thorbjarnarson said the feeling leading up to the Creighton rivalry is “different” than any other game because of how much the series means to fans in the state.
One of only two current Huskers to play in the rivalry, Thorbjarnarson said it would be “weird” to play the Bluejays without fans this year.
***Thorbjarnarson said he wasn’t worried about his statistics, which are noticeably down from the numbers he put up last season.
"I just want to win,” Thorbjarnarson said. “I want to help my team to win. Obviously, you want to score points, but I just want to win...
“I'll find my shot. I'm just excited to go forward and keep playing well."
Guard Dalano Banton
***Banton said he “definitely” had a feel for what the Creighton rivalry was all about, but he had little interest in discussing the Bluejays on Tuesday. Banton said he was only focused on Georgia Tech.
***On the Yellow Jackets’ defense, Banton described it as, “they want to make you play the way you don’t want to play.”
He said GT’s zone makes opponents “force things” on offense, and the key was being “strong” with the ball and limiting turnovers.
***The Huskers turned the ball over 18 times the last time they played Georgia Tech. Banton said Nebraska’s goal was to commit 10 or fewer turnovers per game.
Through four games, NU has only eclipsed 10 turnovers once (15 vs. South Dakota).