Here is a full recap of what Hoiberg had to say...

Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg met with reporters on Monday to preview the Huskers' upcoming exhibition opener against Doane on Wednesday night.

***Hoiberg said Saturday’s closed scrimmage at Wichita State was “a perfect game for us” because it gave Nebraska a great look at a lineup similar to what it will see come the start of Big Ten Conference play.

The Shockers boast as deep of a frontcourt as the Huskers will face all season in terms of size and numbers, and the rebounding discrepancy highlighted what NU would be up against more often than not in 2019-20.

However, while Nebraska was out-rebounded 51-36 overall - including allowing 17 offensive boards to WSU – Hoiberg noted that when his team was able to get defensive rebounds it turned it into 34 transition points.

***Hoiberg again had no update on the status of Shamiel Stevenson’s waiver for immediate eligibility this season, as they’re still just waiting for the NCAA to make a ruling on his case. Hoiberg did say that NU was preparing as if Stevenson was going to play right away and that the junior forward was practicing every day.

***Hoiberg said he was very pleased with how well point guard Cam Mack played in the Wichita State scrimmage.

Mack led Nebraska with 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists and did exactly what the staff wanted in terms of pushing the pace and leading the offense in transition.

Hoiberg really liked how Mack was able to create perimeter looks for guys like Matej Kavas with drive-and-kick passes. Kavas was 5-of-8 from 3-point range in the scrimmage.

***Overall, Hoiberg said he saw stretches of his team playing up to its full potential against Wichita State. Now he wants to see that continue more and more with every game NU plays going forward, starting with the exhibition against Doane.

***As far as general execution, Hoiberg said Nebraska was “head and shoulders” above where they were a month ago, but noted the team still has a long way to go.

Hoiberg said the Huskers still needed to hit some “real adversity” this season and learn how to handle it. He said they faced some of that vs. Wichita State, including falling behind 10-0 right out of the gate.

***Free-throw shooting is another area to watch this season. In the WSU scrimmage, they played with one free throw being worth two points (just to save time). The Huskers went 12-of-20 from the charity stripe in the loss, including missing five of their first seven attempts.

***Hoiberg said his full playbook featured about 1,300 plays he’d accumulated over the years.

***Hoiberg said the Huskers were all healthy going into Wednesday night’s exhibition. He said he hadn’t set a starting lineup for the game yet.

***Hoiberg said freshman Yvan Ouedraogo is obviously going to play a lot of minutes and be counted on to do a lot for Nebraska’s post defense and rebounding. Hoiberg said Ouedraogo was physically up to the task, but he’s still a 17-year old who has to work through a big learning curve.

Hoiberg said he'd been encouraged with Ouedraogo has developed offensively over the past few months, especially in being more assertive with the ball in the post and forcing defenses to collapse, which opens up open 3-point looks.