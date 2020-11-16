Here's a full recap of what Hoiberg and Abdelmassih had to say during his Zoom press conference...

With its 2021 early signing period in the books and the start of the season now just over one week away, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih met with media on Monday to give the latest on the program.

***Hoiberg said he was “relatively confident” that Nebraska's 2020-21 schedule would begin on Nov. 25, but the first opponent was still TBD. He said he hoped that the non-conference schedule would be released in the next 24-48 hours.

***Hoiberg said they still had six more practices over the next nine days before the first game, which would include a couple more full scrimmages.

***Hoiberg said they hoped to play two games in the Golden Window Classic.

***Hoiberg said, “we’re just worried about ourselves right now,” with the schedule still very much in flux. He said preparations for that first game wouldn’t start until Monday anyway, regardless of who they played.

***Hoiberg said the team held an intra-squad scrimmage at Pinnacle Bank Arena last weekend with Big Ten refs. He said the team experienced a different setting, and it provided a spark after a long offseason.

***Hoiberg said Nebraska added “three really quality players” in its 2021 class recruiting class this week.

On Keisei Tominaga, Hoiberg said he was “as good as any shooter in the country” and was the focal point for every opponent at Ranger (Texas) College. The fact that he still put up those shooting numbers was extremely impressive.

On Wilhelm Breidenbach, Hoiberg said first saw him at last year’s NBA Top 100 Camp and was immediately impressed. Hoiberg called him an "incredible passer," especially with his left hand. Breidenbach's combination of skills would be a perfect blend for their system, Hoiberg said.

On Bryce McGowens, Hoiberg said his commitment showed the direction of where the program was heading. He noted that Bryce's brother, junior guard Trey McGowens, obviously played a big part in the recruitment, especially with Trey telling Bryce about his NU experience both on and off the court.

***Hoiberg said his ultimate goal for Nebraska was “to compete for championships.”

“If I didn’t think we could get there, I wouldn’t have taken this job,” Hoiberg said.

***Hoiberg said Nebraska was prepared for potential disruptions caused by COVID-19 setbacks. “You have to have a plan in case something does happen, and we do have that… We’re just doing the best we can.”

Hoiberg said that the plan started with the Huskers controlling themselves as much as possible by being safe off the court, but he knew even that wouldn't protect the team altogether.

***Hoiberg said Teddy Allen was “terrific” in the team's recent scrimmage, scoring 29 points. Hoiberg said Allen was the benefactor of excellent ball movement on offense.

***He said the assist-to-turnover ratio was “excellent” and was roughly 2.5-to-1 for the Red team (Allen’s team).

***Hoiberg said Nebraska was more athletic on defense, especially with the ability to roll out a lineup full of guys 6-7 or taller. The roster versatility was something that would be a real luxury they didn’t have last season.

***While Nebraska did lose Akol Arop to a season-ending knee surgery, Hoiberg said the rest of the roster was “good to go” on the injury front right now.