After a full spring and now midway through fall camp, NU has still yet to name its No. 1 center for the season opener vs. Alabama on Aug. 31. But as it stands right now, it might be Farniok’s job to lose, as he’s taken nearly all of the first-team reps during camp.

Growing up as the youngest of four brothers, all of which went on to play FBS football, that’s nothing new for the Husker redshirt freshman.

Will Farniok jumped headfirst into Nebraska’s center competition this offseason and has had to figure out how to hold his own as he goes.

Offensive line coach Greg Austin insisted that no decisions had been yet as far as setting a starting five up front, but if the status quo continues into Week 1, Farniok said he’d be more than ready for the challenge.

“I mean, yeah, can’t be scared of that, so I’m always ready,” Farniok said. “Whatever happens, happens, so always ready to go.”

It helps that Farniok feels bigger and stronger than ever at the moment. He said he came to Nebraska as a true freshman last year weighing around 265 pounds, and now he’s up to right around 300. He also set several personal bests in the weight room over the summer.

While Farniok seems to be the frontrunner as of now, he’s still getting plenty of competition for the job. Austin said true freshman Ethan Piper has made a big impression this fall, as has redshirt freshman AJ Forbes.

Then there’s redshirt freshman Cam Jurgens, who many pegged as the leading candidate at center before he was set back by another injury this offseason. Austin said Jurgens is expected to be fully cleared to practice within the next few days, and his return could shake up the center depth chart.

But for now, all that guys like Farniok and sophomore Trent Hixson at left guard have to do is continue to “manage” their respective places in the pecking order.

“You want to continue to raise the bar,” Austin said. “They’re managing those spots right now, that’s the right word for it. They’re managing the spots right now, and we’re continuing to manage those spots and see what we can do - continue to make those guys play better at those spots. Those guys at the center and the left guard spots are doing a pretty good job there.”

All that being said, maybe the primary source of motivation for Farniok is the one that’s pushed him his entire life – his older brother and NU junior right tackle Matt Farniok.

"He has always accepted a challenge,” Matt Farniok said. “He has never been one to back away, so I mean he is always ready; he always wants to learn; he always wants to figure out what he can do better. Being my little brother, it’s really easy (to motivate him). If anything, I may over-push him just because he is my little brother.

“But I want him to be as successful as he can be. Sometimes I have to know when to back off, which I don’t really tend to do, so he kind of gets the brunt side of me the most. But he knows everything I do is for his best interest. So he is never really too upset about it, probably just more annoyed and angry with me sometimes."