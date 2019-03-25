“We’re talking specifics so that we can do better with that and get better at that, so that we can move on to the next thing we have to get better at. Like I said all three of them have done a great job of attacking the one thing and then getting better at that."

“Those guys are getting better day-by-day,” Austin said of his center position. “Every person or guy is improving his game in one aspect or the other one.

Farniok is one of three different guys this spring battling for the position, along with redshirt freshman Cameron Jurgens and sophomore Hunter Miller.

A year ago at this time, Farniok chose to enroll early at NU knowing he was more than likely going to take a redshirt in 2018. However, the time that he spent at center both last spring and over the 2018 season have put him in a great position to compete for a starting job in 2019.

For redshirt freshman center Will Farniok this spring has been business as usual.

The addition of a guy like Jurgens this spring to the center room has obviously added another layer of competition, but it's something Farniok welcomes.

“It’s good to have (Jurgens) in there,” Farniok said. “Cam is a hard worker, he works his butt off and he plays hard. He’s an awesome guy. Me and him are best buds. It’s been really fun working together out there. We love it.”

Farniok is the youngest of four, as all three of his older brothers played major Division I football as well. His older brother Tom played center at Iowa State, Derek was a tackle at Oklahoma, while Matt is currently a junior tackle at NU.

They have all taught him a lot over the years, particularly his brother Tom who was a very successful center and team captain at Iowa State under Paul Rhoads.

“He’s a big resource,” Farniok said of his oldest brother Tom, who now works as an assistant strength coach at Louisana Tech. “He’s someone I can always call and ask questions to.

“He tells me a lot. He says you have to command the group. You have to know what to call and where the play is going. Just kind of know and help each other out.

Then having Matt in Lincoln with him has also been helpful. Even though they play different positions on the line, he's able to help him in different way.

"Certainly his brother is there for that kind of kick in the rear, so to speak when he’s not doing the things that he knows he’s supposed to do,' Austin said. "But he’s progressing, and he’s doing a good job at it.”



The Huskers will take the field on Wednesday for spring practice No. 8.