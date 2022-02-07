Fans voice displeasure with Hoiberg, NU hoops on radio show

Frustration over Nebraska’s 6-17 overall and 0-12 Big Ten records in Year 3 under head coach Fred Hoiberg has hit a boiling point lately. When Hoiberg took the microphone for his monthly coach’s radio show on the Husker Radio Network on Monday night, NU fans didn’t hold back in venting their displeasure. Only a few minutes into the show, “Eric from Cozad” was the first caller put on the air. “I’m 61 years old. I’ve been watching, listening, or attending Nebraska basketball and haven’t missed a game in 40 years. I’m done, sir. It’s not there anymore. You’re 20-62. So at what point do you realize that this isn’t working? “I mean, it’s unbelievable. I’m hurting. I’m sure you’re hurting. The fans are hurting. In saying that, man-to-man, and coach to a fan, can you tell me how you can justify still being here?”

Nebraska fans made their displeasure clear to Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg during his monthly radio show on Monday night. (Associated Press)

To his credit, Hoiberg handled the situation professionally, acknowledging the caller’s disappointment and saying he was as upset as anyone with how poorly this season - and the previous two years - had gone. “First of all, Eric, you’re right,” Hoiberg answered. “Nobody is more disappointed than I am with how things are going, and everybody in this program, with the way this season has gone. As far as where we are right now, obviously, going into this season, we did have high expectations for this team after taking over what we did… “There’s no doubt about it: the last game (an 87-63 home loss to Northwestern) was completely unacceptable, and we’re going to do everything we can to fix it. We’ve got eight games and eight opportunities left to get on the floor and try to create some type of momentum heading into next year… “We’re going to do everything we can to get it right. I understand the frustration of everybody, and again, nobody’s more frustrated than I am as far as going out there and trying to get our guys to play the right way and find a way to compete and get over the hump and win games. “That’s our job for these next eight games, to do everything we can to give ourselves an opportunity to win and give us something to feel good about heading into the offseason... “I appreciate the call. I appreciate the passion. But I can promise you, there’s nobody in this world more frustrated right now with where things are than I am, and I’m going to do everything I can to turn it around.” Hoiberg also gave reasons why he thought the start of his tenure had been such a struggle. He pointed to the complete roster overhaul he and his staff undertook going into his first year in 2019-20 and then how COVID-19 disrupted any progress NU hoped to make last season. As for this year, Hoiberg said the injuries to junior guard Trey McGowens - who missed 15 games with a broken foot - and freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach - who suffered a season-ending knee injury - were significant setbacks for Huskers in terms of talent, toughness, and leadership. Hoiberg added that he felt that Nebraska was making progress both in its execution and fight until Saturday's ugly home loss to Northwestern. But the mental grind from so many defeats had definitely started to take its toll, he said. Nebraska has now lost 10 straight games and 15 of its last 16 contests. Its last win was against Kennesaw State on Dec. 22, marking NU’s only victory since Nov. 27.

The Huskers have lost 15 of their last 16 games and have won just once since Nov. 27. (Associated Press)