Family was everything on 2023 5-star Simeon Wilcher's NU visit

On the same day that new Xavier transfer C.J. Wilcher arrived on campus to begin his career at Nebraska, the Huskers had the luxury of hosting a 2023 five-star prospect who just happened to be there along with him. Simeon Wilcher, C.J.'s younger brother and the No. 8 overall player in the '23 class, took his first unofficial visit to Lincoln this weekend while he and his family helped C.J. move onto campus. According to his father, Sergio, the family's first trip to Nebraska couldn't have gone much better for everyone, especially Simeon. "He loved it," Sergio said. "He loved the environment. They're basketball guys, so just sitting down and getting to talk to a former pro about playing basketball, it was a great experience for him. It was an amazing experience for him. "He's a fan of Coach (Fred) Hoiberg. He got to go back and look up some things, and he was like, 'Did you know he played against Kobe and Shaq?' He had no idea. For Simeon to see all that up close was really good for him."

2023 five-star point guard Simeon Wilcher (left) took his first visit to Nebraska this weekend while helping older brother and NU freshman C.J. (right) move to campus.

Hoiberg and staff had the usual message for Simeon during his visit, highlighting their five-out offense and the strong culture they've built within the program over the past two years. But the obvious sales pitch was that the Huskers had already won over C.J. and his parents in landing him as a transfer this spring. "They're extremely close," Sergio said of C.J. and Simeon. "Simeon, of course he loves his big brother, but he's watched his brother go through the process. (C.J.) has experienced it firsthand, from the training when you're younger, the trials and tribulations through AAU and high school. "So he listens to his brother a lot and pays attention to what he's going through and learns from his brother's experiences. That's really one of my proudest as a father, how close they are."