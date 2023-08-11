Husker linebacker coach Rob Dvoracek met with the media following Nebraska's 11th practice of fall camp on Friday. Earlier in the morning, defensive coordinator Tony White fielded questions from the media. White's quick hits can be found right here. Here's a quick rundown of Dvoracek's time at the podium. >> Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SUBSCRIBE TODAY for $99.95/year or $9.95/month to read all of these stories and get access to our Insider's Board.

With a little under three weeks until the season-opener at Minnesota, what is Dvoracek looking for at this point of fall camp?

These are the dog days of fall camp. Matt Rhule knows what he asks of his players and coaches is a grind, but the foot needs to continue being pressed on the gas to finish camp strong. Dvoracek went back to the "one-percent better each day" mantra the team has taken. "I'm looking for the guys to get one-percent better each day," Dvoracek said. "That's what we've been talking about, and being relentless, being disciplined about what we're doing and being violent. That's honestly what I'm looking for."

How has Nick Henrich looked since returning from his season-ending knee injury last October at Purdue?

Dvoracek said the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Henrich did everything he was allowed to do during the spring when he was held out of those 15 practices. The film and weight room were basically his second homes. Henrich has been on the field for fall camp and isn't limited at all, though, as he works to regain his confidence with a reconstructed knee. "When he cam back he was prepared," Dvoracek said. "He's been relentless in his approach on and off the field. I'm really proud of the way he's been working. He's done a really nice job." To Dvoracek, what Henrich brings as a leader and culture setter is "invaluable." Henrich was a team captain last year and has played in 25 career games with 18 starts. "He understands concepts, he understands the schemes, he understands the fundamentals of the position," Henrich said. "He's done a really nice job and I think the younger guys really look up to him because of that experience he has."

One of Dvoracek's players in his room, Luke Reimer, earned himself a single-digit number for the season. Reimer selected No. 4, which he'll wear during the season

Dvoracek played for Rhule at Temple, so the linebackers coach knows about the single-digit tradition and is proud of Reimer for being one of the first four players to get one. "I think they take tremendous pride in it," Dvoracek said of the tradition. "Obviously their teammates voted for them to get a single digit, which also says, 'Hey, we respect you, we respect the work you've done, we see how you approach the day, ever day.' Are they relentless, are they disciplined about what they're doing? Are they playing violent? That's what our team is doing, so when they see that in each other and they vote for them, it's obviously an honor and a thing of respect."