As we approach the start of Fall Camp for Nebraska football, we take an inside look at each position group for the Huskers. Today we take a look at a defensive line unit that features enough depth and veteran experience to be one of the strengths of the defense in 2019.

Defensive end Khalil Davis is one of a strong corps of veteran on Nebraska's defensive line this season. (Getty Images)

What we know right now: Nebraska finally has a Big Ten defensive line

It's not just the depth and experience that has Nebraska feeling so good about its defensive line heading into fall camp. According to NU players and coaches, the gains the group has made since last year have been as impressive as anything. Head coach Scott Frost mentioned at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago that he was walking through the weight room recently during one of the team's summer workouts and saw six or seven defensive linemen squatting two reps of more than 800 pounds. The Huskers have been pushed around up front far too often since joining moving conferences, and now it looks like the d-line is finally ready to hold its own in the trenches physically against the likes of Iowa, Wisconsin, etc. But it's more than just getting bigger and stronger. The defensive line is also one of the primary sources of leadership on and off the field, not just for the defense, but for the entire team. Guys like Carlos and Khalil Davis, Ben Stille, and Darrion Daniels have been tone setters in all aspects this offseason. Especially Daniels, who has emerged as one of the best leaders on the roster despite only arriving in the spring as a grad transfer from Oklahoma State. The group still needs to prove it's ready to hold its own once the Big Ten grind begins, but it's been a while since the d-line has looked more equipped to do so.

Key stats and numbers from 2018

2018 total snaps Player Snaps Carlos Davis 579 Ben Stille 514 Khalil Davis 489 Damion Daniels 171 Deontre Thomas 63 DaiShon Neal 63 Chris Walker 11 Fyn Anderson 11 Damian Jackson 5 Vaha Vainuku 5

Key 2018 numbers Player Tackles TFL Sacks FF FR Khalil Davis 41 8 3.0 1 1 Carlos Davis 27 3 1.0 0 1 Ben Stille 25 5 5.0 0 0 Damion Daniels 12 1 0.0 0 1 Darrion Daniels (at OSU) 7 1 1.0 0 0 Deontre Thomas 4 1 0.0 0 0 DaiShon Neal 3 0 0.0 0 0 Fyn Anderson 1 0 0.0 0 0 Chris Walker 1 0 0.0 0 0

Biggest question: Will Darrion Daniels be as good as advertised?

Few players have ever arrived on campus and earned the amount of praise and respect from their coaches and teammates the way Darrion Daniels did this spring when he arrived from Oklahoma State. Not only did the 6-foot-4, 340-pound senior immediately start repping as the No. 1 nose tackle in practice, he established himself as one of the team's top vocal leaders despite being a newcomer in the locker room. Everyone from Frost to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander to defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to fellow defensive linemen to offensive players have had nothing but glowing remarks about Daniels. Now the question is whether that will all translate once the season gets underway? Keep in mind that Daniels wasn't exactly a dominant force for the Cowboys. His career there got off to a nice start, as he played in every game as a true freshman and sophomore and then was awarded the Vernon Grant Award for "outstanding leadership, spirit and enthusiasm" as a junior. But injuries forced him to miss the final three games of the 2017 season and then limited him to play in just four contests last year. If he can stay healthy there's no reason to doubt Nebraska's coaches and players that he will be a critical piece to the defense. But for now, all of that is just talk until he backs it up on game day.

Projected Fall Camp DL depth chart