As we approach the start of Fall Camp for Nebraska football, we take an inside look at each position group for the Huskers. Today examine a running back room that has no shortage of promising talent, but some major questions need to be answered first before we know how good the group can be.

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington continues to deal with a legal situation in California that has the start of his 2019 season in flux. (AP)

What we know right now: Washington's legal situation will shape the RB depth chart

One of the biggest overall questions facing Nebraska entering the start of fall camp is the status of sophomore running back Maurice Washington, who continues to wait for a legal situation in California to be resolved. Washington is currently in the midst of a court trial while facing felony and misdemeanor charges. He was also cited on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia on campus last month. Making the situation even more complicated for Nebraska is that the hearing on his case continues to get pushed back, now to the point where his next court appearance won't be until Sept. 3 - four days after NU's season opener vs. South Alabama on Aug. 31. Head coach Scott Frost said at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago that he didn't think a decision on Washington's Week 1 status needed to be made until the week before the first game. Given that there now won't be any resolution on the issue until at least after that deadline, what will Frost and Co. decide to do with their standout back? Washington practiced on a very limited basis during spring ball and didn't see the field at all in the Red-White game because of the situation, and that might be the case again during fall camp, especially if he won't be available to play due to suspension. If he's out, junior college transfer Dedrick Mills vaults to the top of the rotation, while true freshmen Rahmir Johnson and Ronald Thompkins, returning scholarship players Jaylin Bradley and Wyatt Mazour, and even walk-on Brody Belt will all move up the depth chart.

Key stats and numbers from 2018

2018 total snaps Player Snaps Maurice Washington 261 Wyatt Mazour 33

Key 2018 numbers Player Att. Yards YPC TDs Maurice Washington 77 455 5.9 3 Wyatt Mazour 11 76 6.9 1

Key 2018 numbers Player Rec. Yards YPC TDs Maurice Washington 24 221 9.2 1 Wyatt Mazour 1 21 21.0 0

Biggest question: Is Mills ready to carry the load?

Washington's status is obviously at the forefront of Nebraska's concerns, but if he is forced to miss any time, it's going to be Mills who shoulders the bulk of the running back workload. Even if Washington's absence is temporary or none at all, Mills will enter fall camp with every opportunity to win the starting running back job going into the season opener. Given his production at every level of football, there's a good chance he could stay there. As a true freshman at Georgia Tech he rushed for nearly 800 yards and 12 touchdowns. Mills is a powerful, downhill runner that really seems to excel running between the tackles. Nebraska's coaches breathed a huge sigh of relief when Mills was ruled academically eligible to join the team this summer, and for good reason. He was already a critical piece to the Huskers' 2019 recruiting class, and now his role could grow exponentially bigger depending on what shakes out with Washington over the next couple months. Based on early reports from Frost and some of his teammates, Mills looks to be ready for the responsibility. For the sake of Nebraska's running game and offense, he better be.

Projected Fall Camp RB depth chart