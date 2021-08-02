Fall Camp Preview: NU secondary loaded with talent, options

Today we take a look at the secondary, which is full of veteran playmakers and up-and-coming talents ready to make their mark.

As we approach the start of Fall Camp for Nebraska, we take an inside look at each position group for the Huskers.

When it comes to the combination of leadership, talent, and experience, few rooms on Nebraska's team boast as much as the defensive backs.

Led by fourth-year junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and sixth-year senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, NU's defensive backs are some of the most established leaders on the team.

Even better, their play over the years has backed up that.

With Taylor-Britt, the Huskers have arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the conference, if not the country. He still needs to refine his game, but some within Nebraska's program think he can be a first-round NFL draft pick if he plays up to his potential in 2021.

At safety, Dismuke and Williams have played a combined 2,089 snaps from 2018-20. Both opted to come back for another year to settle some unfinished business.

Neither Dismuke nor Williams liked the way last season ended, especially the decision not to play in a bowl game, which was a vote driven by many players that ended up leaving the program.

Nebraska's defensive backs repeatedly talked during the spring about how much the culture had changed in their room. Those three veterans at the top of the depth chart are a significant reason why.