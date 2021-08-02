Fall Camp Preview: NU secondary loaded with talent, options
As we approach the start of Fall Camp for Nebraska, we take an inside look at each position group for the Huskers.
Today we take a look at the secondary, which is full of veteran playmakers and up-and-coming talents ready to make their mark.
What we know right now: The leaders at the top will set the tone
When it comes to the combination of leadership, talent, and experience, few rooms on Nebraska's team boast as much as the defensive backs.
Led by fourth-year junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and sixth-year senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, NU's defensive backs are some of the most established leaders on the team.
Even better, their play over the years has backed up that.
With Taylor-Britt, the Huskers have arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the conference, if not the country. He still needs to refine his game, but some within Nebraska's program think he can be a first-round NFL draft pick if he plays up to his potential in 2021.
At safety, Dismuke and Williams have played a combined 2,089 snaps from 2018-20. Both opted to come back for another year to settle some unfinished business.
Neither Dismuke nor Williams liked the way last season ended, especially the decision not to play in a bowl game, which was a vote driven by many players that ended up leaving the program.
Nebraska's defensive backs repeatedly talked during the spring about how much the culture had changed in their room. Those three veterans at the top of the depth chart are a significant reason why.
Key stats and numbers from 2020
|Player
|Snaps
|
Marquel Dismuke - SR
|
534
|
Deontai Williams - SR
|
520
|
Cam Taylor-Britt - JR
|
468
|
Quinton Newsome - SO
|
147
|
Myles Farmer - RFr
|
89
|
Tamon Lynum - FR
|
7
|
Noa Pola-Gates - RFr
|
7
|
Isaac Gifford - FR
|
2
|Player
|TCK
|TFL
|INT
|PBU
|
Deontai Williams
|
51
|
4.0
|
0
|
4
|
Marquel Dismuke
|
47
|
4.0
|
0
|
4
|
Cam Taylor-Britt
|
28
|
3.0
|
2
|
4
|
Quinton Newsome
|
11
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
Myles Farmer
|
8
|
0.0
|
2
|
0
|
Isaac Gifford
|
4
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
Noa Pola-Gates
|
3
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
Nadab Joseph
|
1
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
Biggest question: Who will be the other starting cornerback?
On one side of the field, Nebraska has arguably its best overall player in Taylor-Britt.
However, on the other side is the only starting spot on the defense still yet to be determined.
The Huskers went into spring practices with what looked to be a three-man battle for that job Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark, and Nadab Joseph. That competition got even tighter when NU added former Ohio State five-star Tyreke Johnson as a transfer this summer.
Secondary coach Travis Fisher hinted that Newsome had a leg up in that competition going into the summer, but nothing is locked in whatsoever, especially with the addition of Johnson.
Nebraska likes what it has to work with at cornerback after Taylor-Britt, but now it's a matter of waiting to see which player steps up and claims the No. 2 cornerback job this fall.
Projected Fall Camp DB Depth Chart
CB
1. Cam Taylor-Britt, Jr.
2. Nadab Joseph, So.
CB
1. Quinton Newsome, So.
-OR-
Tyreke Johnson, So.
-OR-
Braxton Clark, So.
S
1. Deontai Williams, Jr.
2. Noa Pola-Gates, RFr.
S
1. Marquel Dismuke, Sr.
2. Myles Farmer, RFr.