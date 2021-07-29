Fall Camp Preview: Loaded tight end room ready for bigger role

Today we take a look at the tight ends, which enter 2021 as one of NU's deepest units on the roster.

As we approach the start of Fall Camp for Nebraska, we take an inside look at each position group for the Huskers.

As Nebraska heads into 2021, it appears to have its best 1-2 combo at tight end in several years.

Juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek are both proven commodities, and they are going to have a massive role in this offense, both as receivers and blockers.

The coaching staff feels Allen is a legitimate NFL prospect moving forward, and head coach Scott Frost said as much last week at Big Ten Media Days.

With the premium value placed on tight ends that NU supposedly will have this season with offensive coordinator Matt Lubick taking on more of the play calling, Vokolek could easily find himself in that category, too.

Last year, both Allen and Vokolek had moments where they showed what they could do for this offense.

Now they're joined by redshirt freshman Chris Hickman, who moved back to tight end after experimenting at wide receiver last year, and three impressive true freshmen.

Former five-star Thomas Fidone suffered a knee injury in the spring, but NU also added in-state talents James Carnie and AJ Rollins to the mix in the 2021 class.

That's only going to grow in 2021, as NU places more emphasis on featuring its tight ends in the passing game.