Today we take a deep dive into the tight end position, which is loaded with veteran talent that will be looking to take on a bigger role in the offense in 2020.

As we approach the start of Fall Camp for Nebraska, we take an inside look at each position group for the Huskers.

The seemingly annual fall camp conversation regarding Nebraska's tight ends continues on into the start of the 2020 season: will the unit finally become a legitimate weapon in the offense again?

On paper, this year's tight end room seems as capable as it has been in years to make that jump, as the position is loaded with veteran talent.

Senior Jack Stoll has established himself as one of NU's top locker room leaders and voices of the program. He's started 24 straight games and set a career mark with 25 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown last season. He's been NU's leading receiver at tight end for the past two years.

It will also certainly be worth watching how the arrival of Rutgers transfer Travis Vokolek - who sat out 2019 - impacts the tight end depth chart this season.

Vokolek is a player some said had NFL potential when he arrived in Lincoln, and he'll finally get a chance to show what the hype has been all about when he makes his official Husker debut.

The depth doesn't stop there, either. Junior Austin Allen is back as Nebraska's second-most productive tight end and has shown flashed of big-play ability during his Husker career thus far.

Then there's junior Kurt Rafdal and senior Arizona State graduate transfer Jared Bubak, both of which bolster an already veteran group.

The tight end position has left much to be desired for far too long, and if NU can get consistent production from the unit it would provide a huge boost to the passing game and the offense as a whole.