Fact or Fiction: Ohio State is the front-runner for Jalen Thompson

Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove along with Jason Killop of SpartanMag.com, Zack Carpenter of Inside Nebraska and Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Jalen Thompson's recent Ohio State offer makes the Buckeyes the front-runner for his commitment.

Jalen Thompson (Rivals.com)

Cosgrove's take: FICTION. Although I believe the Ohio State offer gives Jalen Thompson a lot to think about and muddies the water in his recruitment, at the same time I think the Buckeyes' offer may be too little too late. I do believe Ohio State will be in it until the end for the four-star defensive lineman from Detroit Cass Tech (Mich.). But the job that the Spartans' Mel Tucker and staff have done recruiting Thompson will win out in the end. He has been a priority recruit for Michigan State from day one and his former high school head coach is also on the MSU staff. Killop's take: FICTION. Michigan State has been recruiting Jalen Thompson since Mel Tucker and staff first took over at Michigan State. The Ohio State offer is a big one for Thompson, but it feels like the Spartans still sit in a good position, especially with former Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher on staff.

*****

2. Nebraska will get at least four commitments from prospects that visited this past weekend.

Omarion Miller (Sam Spiegelman)

Cosgrove's take: FACT. While Nebraska may not get commitments from four of its top targets who took officials over the weekend, I do believe that the Huskers have a very good chance at getting a minimum of four commitments from this group of visitors. With two commitments already giving their pledge in WR Jaidyn Doss and OL Brock Knutson, they will only need to land two more out of a large group whose consensus appeared to be that Nebraska knocked it out of the park. Omarion Miller seems to be a Nebraska lean at the moment and the Georgia contingent of recruits seem likely to produce at least one Husker commit if not more. The big one for Nebraska here is local product Malachi Coleman. Should the Huskers happen to land a pledge from him, the official visit weekend was an absolute success for that reason alone. Carpenter's take: FACT. The Huskers landed a commitment from in-state offensive tackle Brock Knutson on Monday, and both Nate Clouse and I have logged FutureCast predictions for Nebraska to land four-star Louisiana receiver Omarion Miller. I really like where they stand at receiver behind Mickey Joseph’s continued energy and the respect he’s earned. Malachi Coleman, Joshua Manning and Barry Jackson were all on campus for officials. I also feel good about the Huskers’ standing with Amir Herring after this weekend, and they made progress with Maverick Noonan, though that will be a battle.

*****

3. Wisconsin has a legitimate shot at landing 2024 QB CJ Carr on Thursday.

CJ Carr (Rivals.com)