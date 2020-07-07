HuskerOnline - Fact or Fiction: Neville's pledge helps Huskers with Fidone

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.





*****

1) Oklahoma is QBU when it comes to recruiting.

Spencer Rattler (SoonerScoop.com)

*****

2) Latrell Neville helps Nebraska with Thomas Fidone.

Latrell Neville (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. The Texas wide receiver commitment might seem like an odd choice to impact Thomas Fidone’s recruitment but Latrell Neville is a very outgoing kid and will be an active recruiter for Nebraska. He’s also a four-star offensive talent and that certainly helps as Fidone wants Nebraska to show him it can be a consistent winner on and off the field in recruiting. Fidone doesn’t like to be bothered by recruiting talk from other prospects but he and Neville talk here and there, and you know the Texas wideout will try to nudge him to Lincoln. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Nebraska is the leader for Fidone, but I don’t think Neville’s commitment is going to convince the four-star tight end one way or another. Fidone lives in a suburb of Omaha, Neb., albeit across the state border in Iowa, and he’s only an hour from Nebraska’s campus in Lincoln (Iowa's campus in Iowa City is about 3 hours, 30 minutes) and so the Huskers were always the team he watched most closely growing up. Fidone could be an immediate star in Lincoln – or anywhere else for that matter – and for a long time he’s wanted to play for Nebraska. Iowa, Michigan and others are giving chase but Nebraska is the frontrunner, with or without Neville in the class. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NEBRASKA FANS AT HUSKERONLINE.COM

*****

3) LSU still leads for DT Maason Smith.

Maason Smith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)