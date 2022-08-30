Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove along with Kyle Kelly of InsideNDSports.com, Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz.com and Zack Carpenter of InsideNebraska.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Notre Dame fans should be concerned by CJ Carr's slow start.

CJ Carr (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cosgrove's take: FICTION. Even the most elite players have an off game or two at some point during their career. The most likely time for that to happen is the first game of the season when the roster is filled with new faces and the team is still learning to gel. While CJ Carr's first game of his junior season left plenty to be desired, even he is not immune to having hiccups along the way. It would be lazy to base Carr's entire evaluation off a one-game performance opposed to his full body of work. Carr is about as polished as you will find a quarterback at this stage of their career. He has plenty of arm talent and the intangibles to match. There is no reason to panic in South Bend and Carr is going to be just fine. I would argue that he will be better off for the slow start in the long run as it will give him a chance to overcome adversity and show is resilience moving forward. Kelly's take: FICTION. While Carr had four turnovers Thursday night against Hudsonville (Mich.) High, it’s not time to hit the panic button. Carr and Saline (Mich.) High still rallied to win 24-15. In the season opener, he completed 71.4 percent of his passes (30-of-42) and threw for 327 yards (7.8 yards per attempt). Not to mention, he also had two rushing touchdowns. Last Thursday kicked off Carr’s second season as a full-time varsity starting quarterback, so there’s plenty of room for growth. His flashes are what make him one of the most coveted 2024 quarterbacks. Mistakes happen, but unless this becomes an every week routine, there’s no need to sound the alarms.

*****

2. Wisconsin is the team to beat for four-star running back Corey Smith.

Corey Smith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cosgrove's take: FICTION. While Wisconsin has the advantage of being the home state team and have as good of a shot as any school in Corey Smith's recruitment, the Badgers need prove that they still have a recruiting border around the state before I am willing to say they are the team to beat for Smith. Traditionally Wisconsin has locked down the borders for in-state prospects but in 2022 we saw two of the state's top three players go elsewhere. In a day of increased recruiting exposure and NIL there are few guarantees when it comes to highly sought after recruits like Smith and Wisconsin is no longer a guarantee to land every top in-state player as it once did. McNamara's take: FACT. Corey Smith isn’t anywhere near a point in his recruitment where he’s ready to narrow his focus or talk favorites. But heading into the fall, Wisconsin and Notre Dame feel like two schools that will be in the thick of things until the very end. The in-state Badgers made Smith a priority early in the process, and the standout from Waukesha Catholic Memorial has already been on campus a handful times. When we checked in earlier this month, the four-star back called Wisconsin “RBU,” and the opportunity to stay home and be the next great tailback at UW is something he's intrigued by. In the end, this feels like a battle the Badgers will win, but there’s a long way to go and more scholarship offers to come over the next few months.

*****

3. Nebraska will recover from its Week Zero loss to Northwestern and make it to a bowl game.

Malike Washington (6) and Myles Farmer (8) (AP Images)