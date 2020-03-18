Fact or Fiction: Nebraska is team to beat for Thomas Fidone
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
MORE FACT OR FICTION: Evan Pryor is a huge loss for North Carolina | Trey Sermon will end up at Ohio State
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
*****
1. Nebraska is the team to beat for tight end Thomas Fidone.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Nebraska is in great shape here, and it has to be good news for the Huskers that powerhouse Ohio State didn’t make his top six despite a recent offer. However, I can’t say they are the team to beat because of Iowa. Fidone has been to Nebraska five times, but he has also been to Iowa at least that many times and counting out the Hawkeyes, who have done a great job producing tight ends, would be foolish. LSU, Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan round out the top six.
Gorney’s take: FACT. There might be some valid questions about Nebraska’s offense, especially since the Huskers did not target tight ends all that much, but they’re still the team to beat. Fidone grew up watching Nebraska football, he lives an hour from campus and he could be a huge priority for coach Scott Frost in the coming years. Iowa is definitely a major player, Michigan might emerge here and I wouldn’t completely count out Ohio State, but Nebraska is still the team to beat.
*****
2. The Gators will land defensive back Dakota Mitchell.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Mitchell has narrowed his list down to Florida, LSU and Georgia, and has told me that LSU has the edge because of a great visit to Baton Rouge. But he also told me that Florida is his dream school and I feel Dan Mullen and company will lock him up once visits can be taken again. Georgia can’t be counted out, either, but when I hear dream school, I usually lean that way.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Florida is the dream school. A former teammate, Ethan Pouncey, picked the Gators in 2020 and both could play in the secondary. I get that Mitchell had a great visit to LSU and all that, but Florida is the team to beat and that’s where he picks in May when he plans to commit. The Gators have done an excellent job with in-state recruiting and Mitchell continues that trend.
*****
3. TreVeyon Henderson will join Evan Pryor at Ohio State.
Farrell’s take: FACT. The Buckeyes want two elite running backs in this class, especially after whiffing on guys like Bijan Robinson and Jaylen Knighton, among others, last season. And with Evan Pryor in the mix they can now squeeze Henderson and lock this duo up. It could happen sooner than later, and I like the Buckeyes' chances.
Gorney’s take: FACT. My understanding on this situation is that Ohio State wants two running backs in this class, and with Pryor already in the fold there’s one spot left for either Henderson or Donovan Edwards. I don’t suspect Edwards is anywhere near ready to commit, and Henderson’s relationship with the Buckeyes has been heating up recently. I bet it keeps going in this direction and Henderson joins the class.