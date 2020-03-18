*****

1. Nebraska is the team to beat for tight end Thomas Fidone.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Nebraska is in great shape here, and it has to be good news for the Huskers that powerhouse Ohio State didn’t make his top six despite a recent offer. However, I can’t say they are the team to beat because of Iowa. Fidone has been to Nebraska five times, but he has also been to Iowa at least that many times and counting out the Hawkeyes, who have done a great job producing tight ends, would be foolish. LSU, Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan round out the top six. Gorney’s take: FACT. There might be some valid questions about Nebraska’s offense, especially since the Huskers did not target tight ends all that much, but they’re still the team to beat. Fidone grew up watching Nebraska football, he lives an hour from campus and he could be a huge priority for coach Scott Frost in the coming years. Iowa is definitely a major player, Michigan might emerge here and I wouldn’t completely count out Ohio State, but Nebraska is still the team to beat.

*****

2. The Gators will land defensive back Dakota Mitchell.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Mitchell has narrowed his list down to Florida, LSU and Georgia, and has told me that LSU has the edge because of a great visit to Baton Rouge. But he also told me that Florida is his dream school and I feel Dan Mullen and company will lock him up once visits can be taken again. Georgia can’t be counted out, either, but when I hear dream school, I usually lean that way. Gorney’s take: FACT. Florida is the dream school. A former teammate, Ethan Pouncey, picked the Gators in 2020 and both could play in the secondary. I get that Mitchell had a great visit to LSU and all that, but Florida is the team to beat and that’s where he picks in May when he plans to commit. The Gators have done an excellent job with in-state recruiting and Mitchell continues that trend.

*****

3. TreVeyon Henderson will join Evan Pryor at Ohio State.