News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-17 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Extended dead period not impacting decision for WR Noel

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@NateClouse

The recently extended recruiting dead period threw a wrench in the plans for a lot of prospects that had planned on taking official visits in June, including Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill wide receiv...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}