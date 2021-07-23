Expansion rumors have full attention of Big Ten, Nebraska

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addressed that topic to open the league's Media Days on Thursday. While he didn't offer much specific insight into what the Big Ten's response might be, Warren also acknowledged that college football was on the brink of some massive changes.

With seemingly very real talk of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 Conference and joining the SEC, there could be a massive ripple effect across the country on what those leagues and other Power Five conferences look like next season and beyond.

INDIANAPOLIS – Just when it seemed like college football was getting back to normal, rumors and reports of significant conference realignment ramped up in full force this week.

"We're at an inflection point in college athletics," Warren said. "So, whether it's Name, Image, and Likeness, whether it's the Austin (Texas) case, whether it's potential college football playoff expansion, whether it's schools from one conference joining another conference - these are the kind of issues that we all will be dealing with here this year and for many years in the future.

"That's the world that we live in right now, and I know from where we sit, we're always constantly evaluating what's in the best interests of the conference."

Warren said he and the rest of the Big Ten leadership had already had conversations regarding potential expansion scenarios and how the league might handle major conference movement. He added that the Big Ten would continue to monitor what happened with that around the country closely.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said he and the rest of the Big Ten ADs have already voiced their thoughts and concerns about potential changes. As far as the Huskers are concerned, though, they don't plan on going anywhere any time soon.

"We often talk about how uncomfortable this time is, and it is," Alberts said. "It's a changing environment. There's a lot of stress. I was on a Big Ten AD call, and it was pretty obvious that there's a lot on people's plates. Plus, we're just coming off a pandemic. People are concerned and stressed, and now is the time when you want to be a part of some stability.

"I can tell you that the University of Nebraska is very privileged and pleased and honored to be a member of the Big Ten Conference, especially in light of what some of the narratives will be nationally."

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost declined to say anything on the rumors surrounding Texas and Oklahoma.

"I have absolutely no comment on Texas or Oklahoma or another league," Frost said.

But he did hint that major-scale conference realignment seemed inevitable rather than mere speculation.

"I think a lot of things that are happening with the rules in college football are going to shake things up," Frost said, "and I wouldn't be surprised if many things changed, possibly even realignments and things of that nature."

Whatever the college football landscape looks like when the dust finally settles again remains to be seen, but Alberts and Frost expressed confidence that Nebraska would just fine.

"We're really happy where we are right now and looking forward to competing in the Big Ten," Frost said. "I don't really want to speculate on if anything changes. I'm just glad we have an opportunity to play in the league we're in…

"Nebraska's in a great spot. We're one of the bluebloods of college football… If there is a carousel that starts, I feel confident that Nebraska will end up in a great place."