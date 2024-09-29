WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule was asked a direct question about the officiating in the Huskers' 28-10 win over Purdue on Saturday during the postgame news conference.

Rhule is known to be fiery on the sidelines when he feels his team is getting wronged by the referees or is being treated unfairly. Although that passionate side comes out of him while in the heat of battle, rarely does it extend to those postgame media sessions. Typically, he brushes off questions about officiating – bad calls, tough calls, could-go-either-way calls – and then, if he still feels it necessary, will talk more in-depth about it during his weekly Monday interviews. Last year's game at Michigan State, chief among them.

This time around, however, Rhule showed his frustration through action and words.