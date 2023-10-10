Nebraska 's head coach is entering his fifth year in Lincoln and he's coming off his best season, which was a 16-16 finish. Hoiberg was in Minneapolis Tuesday to take part in the Big Ten's Basketball Media Days. The three players he brought along included guard CJ Wilcher and two transfer forwards who have emerged as leaders in their short time on campus — Rienk Mast and Josiah Allick .

Hoiberg: "Always great to be back in Minneapolis. Certainly one of my favorite places that I've been on my journey with the great success we had here on some really fun teams. Great to hear Prince on the sound system there. He always came into our playoff games with his platform shoes on and his entourage in the second quarter and made a big scene. So pretty cool to hear that. It's always great to be back in Minneapolis.

"First of all, I'll talk about our group this year. Really enjoyable group to coach, top to bottom. It's a team that comes to compete every day. We had a really unique opportunity this summer with a lot of new faces, to go to Spain and have a very good trip. With a foreign trip you can do once every four years. Just really excited about our group. It makes our job a lot easier as coaches when you have a team that comes prepared to work every day and competes every time they step on the floor.

"One thing I'm really excited about with this team is we've got nine players that have four years of experience or more. We are the oldest team in the Big Ten. We've got a lot of guys that are battle-tested in really good leagues and have over 50% of our scoring back from last year's group, which finished with the best record in the league the last month of the season. Finished 5-1, and the one loss to Michigan State was probably the best 30 minutes that we played the entire year and the run that they went on to finish that game is something I don't think I've ever seen before and hope I don't ever see again. I have a group that's really enjoyable to coach.

"The momentum we finished last year's season with I think gave us the opportunity to get some really impactful transfers in the portal. The thing that we have this year maybe more than any other team that I've ever coached at this level is a physicality and a toughness to us. With getting Juwan Gary back healthy after losing him midway through the season last year in January to a shoulder injury. He's a guy that can defend all five positions. With the left shoulder he really worked on his shooting, did a lot of form work to really try to help with the balance issue that he had on his shot. He shot the ball extremely well so far in our training camp.

"Getting Josiah Allick back for his last year. I think he saw the success that Sam Griesel had the previous season in coming back to Lincoln for his last year, so we're very fortunate to get Josiah, another guy that is just a tenacious player. Goes after every ball. A tremendous rebounder. He was second in his league last year in rebounding and a guy that really, again, has worked on his shot that I think can stretch the floor for us in our spread offense.

"Rienk Mast is another one that also was second in his league in rebounding and brings a physicality and a toughness to him and a guy that goes out and works every single day. In fact, you have to almost slow them down and tell him to take a little time off because of his work ethic.

"Then Brice Williams as well from Charlotte. A 6'8" combo forward that can handle the ball. I think he's going to be able to bring the ball. We've been using him a little bit at the point spot. That's one of the questions I think on our team. He has handled that very well to this point. He is a guy that can really score at all three levels. Very good rebounder, and he can really heat up and get it going. So excited about the newcomers as well as the guys coming back.

"Keisei Tominaga was as a big move for our team and getting him back in the mix after the success he had, especially in the second half of the season last year after the injuries to Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel. He is such a unique player that plays the game with a tremendous joy every time he's on the floor. Guys follow him. Even though his English has gotten a lot better, but the way that he plays is something that the guys can follow and take from his lead. So it was great to get Keisei back in the mix.

"Also, some of the other players returning, C.J. Wilcher is having a great preseason for us so far. He's in the best shape I think he's been in certainly since we've had him. Sam Hoiberg, who had a tremendous last half the season, another guy that took advantage of injuries from last season's team. It's another guy that I think developed a confidence that will help him going in now to his second year of eligibility.

"Like I said, Juwan Gary coming back from injury last year, and Jamarques Lawrence is a guy that is really shifting positions for us and playing pretty much exclusively at the point for us right now. It's a shift in mentality. I have to continue to remind him to be aggressive. What's made him a special player over the course of his career is his ability to put the ball in the basket, but now the balance of running an offense and running the show and getting players involved is something that he is still learning. It probably will continue to learn as we play the first couple of games of the season. I've been really pleased with Jamarques going out there and running the show for us.

"As far as newcomers, Matar Diop is a guy that we got late in the process. 6'10" with a 7'3" wing span. An incredible athlete that has a ton of upside and has a chance to get on the floor and play meaningful minutes as a true freshman. And Eli Rice. He is a 6'8" forward that we got as a freshman from IMG Academy. Led our team in scoring on our foreign trip this year to Spain. Really good group. Again, fun team to coach and excited about this group."