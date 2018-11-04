Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-04 12:09:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Even in loss, Huskers caught nation's attention at Ohio St.

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline.com
@RobinWashut
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.
Nebraska's upset bid fell short in a 36-31 loss at No. 10 Ohio State on Saturday, but even in defeat, the Huskers managed to catch attention across the college football landscape.

Here are just a few of the notable Twitter reactions from the Huskers' performance...

{{ article.author_name }}