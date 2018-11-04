Even in loss, Huskers caught nation's attention at Ohio St.
Nebraska's upset bid fell short in a 36-31 loss at No. 10 Ohio State on Saturday, but even in defeat, the Huskers managed to catch attention across the college football landscape.
Here are just a few of the notable Twitter reactions from the Huskers' performance...
Really impressed with #Nebraska freshman QB Adrian Martinez today. Made a bunch of plays with his arm and his legs on the road in a hostile environment against a talented D-line.. NU was hurt by some drops but observing him from the field the kid is unflappable.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 3, 2018
Nebraska is going to compete for Big 10 titles soon. Like next year. #GBR— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 3, 2018
Doesn't excuse how Ohio State played at all, but Nebraska's got a really good coach in Scott Frost, and it looks like they've got the right QB for him too.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 3, 2018
Urban Meyer called Nebraska a two win team no one wants to play right now because they’re hitting their stride. A few mistakes for Nebraska today, but Adrian Martinez with more experience and a few more players, that team is getting close.— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) November 3, 2018
Great effort today by @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost - you can see the growth and progress of this team & that the young men who have stayed believe in what they are doing!! I’m Excited about the future #GBR— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 3, 2018
Ohio State left tackle Thayer Munford on Nebraska: “They played their nuts off.”— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 3, 2018
Nebraska 2018 reminds me very much of #UCF 2016 Season. Lots of close loses as team learns how to win and learns new staff. Today's Ohio State game is very similar to Houston game in 2016 where they outplayed them in stretches but do not have depth of athletes.— Eric Lopez (@EricLopezELO) November 3, 2018
#Nebraska's record doesn't show it, but they're getting better every week. I think they could have a breakout season in year 2 with Scott Frost. He's got a special QB in Adrian Martinez and they played #OhioState off of their feet today. #Vols #B1G #NCAAF— The Vol Colonel (@TheVOLColonel) November 4, 2018