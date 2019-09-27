ESPN's Herbstreit happy to be back in Lincoln
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit caught up with reporters in Lincoln before Saturday's Nebraska vs. Ohio State game.
It's the first time ESPN's College GameDay has been back to NU since the 2007 season.
Just tell us what it feels like to be back in Lincoln?
Kirk Herbstreit: Man, it's been too long. I can't believe it. I was talking with Chris Fowler yesterday about it and just amazed that it's taken this long to get back but it's great to be back. Went to Misty's last night for a nice meal and just love being in Lincoln. First time we've been here since they've been a part of the Big Ten, so it's interesting to see that side of it. I've always been here where it's Big 12, and so now they're obviously in a new conference but love the direction they're heading under Scott Frost and what they're doing. It's a very exciting time.
Why come back now? What is special about Nebraska, right now?
Kirk: Well, I think they're winning games and I think they're playing a great opponent in Ohio State. It's a big game nationally. People are intrigued about Ohio State, they're intrigued also about Nebraska. The fact that Nebraska gets this game in Lincoln, the whole nation's, I think, watching and anticipating a match up. It really gives a phenomenal platform for Scott (Frost) and his team. I read some of his quotes this week when he's talked with you guys about just, "Eventually we're going to have to take that next step as a program. Is this Saturday the time we do it? Or, how close are we?"
I think he has a very interesting perspective, in that way. I think we're all going to learn a lot about Ohio State and we're also going to learn a lot about where Nebraska is right now, in its second year.
What's your favorite memory in Nebraska?
Kirk: My favorite memory, for me personally, actually was a game where Tom Osborne had retired. The game was actually in Norman but I just remember Dominic Raiola running on and off the sideline. I was standing right outside the team box of Nebraska's and Tom Osborne, as a retired coach, was standing right next to me. He and I just started to talk early in that game and we ended up watching the entire game.
I was just in awe of standing next to a legend and having him say what he would normally say into a headset, but he was saying it just to me. It was just me and him standing there and every observation that he had or every thought that he had about the game, he was saying to me and I was just sitting there as the sounding board and just talking back to him. Just was always blown away with his grace and the way he handled himself. Just being around him was probably one of my greatest memories.
That and just every time we come here. I love this stadium, I love the size of it, I love what they've done. I love the fans here and how passionate they are, and how much they love their team through thick or thin. This is one of the great places in the country.
Put your analyst hat on and give us a breakdown on how you think this game might go tomorrow.
Kirk: Well, I think Adrian Martinez is the key to the game. I think he's going to have to have an ability much like last year. His ability within his offense to run and throw is an equalizer. That and playing in Lincoln are the two things that Nebraska has to hope are big for them.
I think people were sleeping on Ohio State when the season started. Some people, I wasn't but I think they were doubting this team without Urban Meyer, they were doubting this team without Dwayne Haskins. How could they function? I think Ohio State internally has a major chip on their shoulder about trying to prove that they can play without Urban, without Dwayne Haskins. I think you're going to face a very motivated Ohio State team, an incredibly athletic.
Ohio State team is incredible how they continue to send players to the NFL and yet, here comes the next wave of talent. I think in my opinion Adrian Martinez, his ability to make plays and create those off-schedule plays will be big.
This is year nine in the Big Ten for Nebraska, why do you think it's been a struggle for them to catch on in this league?
Kirk: Well, I don't know if it's necessarily just being in the Big Ten. I think it's trying to find the right coach. Trying to find the guy that can get him back to who they used to be. When I started on the show in 1996, Nebraska was like an Alabama. They were either in the national championship or right there. It's been a long time. In fact, we were standing on the Rose Bowl field when they walked off that field and lost to Miami in a devastating fashion in the '01 season.
Since that game, if you go back and look at their seasons they've won some games, 9 wins, 10 wins but it just hasn't been able to be the same. This guy, Scott Frost is the right guy to bring that back. It's going to take some time to do it the right way as you're seeing because you got to change a culture. You got to teach them how to win. I think that's the reason we've not yet really been able to identify why are they struggling in the Big Ten. To me, it's about getting the right coach no matter what conference you are in. They finally have that now with Scott Frost.
What do you think about Frost and his personality?
Kirk: It reminds me a lot of how he was as a player. You guys deal with him all the time, just no-nonsense. I think players respond to that. I think they appreciate a coach that's been there and done it, a coach that probably is in the weight room working out, a coach that runs sprints. I just think he has a way of really being able to relate to the players.
I think he's very direct in the way he communicates. You pretty much know here's the bar, if you get to the bar you're good if you don't go back to work and try to get better. I don't know, I really like that no-nonsense chip on his shoulder approach to playing and I also like it as a coach.
What makes GameDay so magical? Why has it become so popular?
Kirk: Man, I when I first started in 1996, the crowds that we would get around the set were about this group of us right now. It was maybe 50 or 100 people. In the last 90's coming here I think they set a record for how many people were inside the stadium. We went to Blacksburg when Michael Vick was there. That really changed the game.
From that point on, it seems like every week we have record crowds and unbelievable people. I think it's not game day. We'd like to sit here and take bows. To be honest, we deflect that. To me, it's the sport. The sport of college football, the passion of college football, the energy of that sport whether you're in Lincoln, Nebraska or Columbus, Ohio or Tallahassee or Austin or Norman, wherever you go.
Man, people love this sport. I think with the popularity of the sport growing year after year, I think we just happen to be a conduit between the fans and the tailgates and the games. I think I give all the credit for College GameDay and the growth to-- Hopefully, we do a good job but I just think the fans and how much they love the game.
Is it easier or harder to cover Ohio State?
Kirk: People always ask me that especially Ohio State fans. I played there, I was a captain there. I married a cheerleader who's from Ohio State. My dad was a captain of Ohio State. He coached with Woody Hayes. I don't know if you can become any more Ohio State than me. Yet when I talk about the game, I just talked about the game. I don't go out of my way to say bad things about Ohio State. I don't go out of my way to say good things about Ohio State. When I'm doing a game or I'm analyzing, I just see teams. Ohio State happens to be a team that I evaluate. When I'm doing a game, it doesn't even cross my mind.
Nebraska is announcing a new football facility today. How important has this aspect become in college football?
Kirk: I was just talking with the athletic director about that announcement. It's funny. We were here on '07 because the last time, in '06 I think they just opened those facilities. My thought is, "Man, look at this brand new facility." When I come back in '19, I'm thinking the facilities are still really nice. Then he said, "Now, we're getting ready to announce a new facility." It just tells you where we are in the arms race, of big-time college football.
They're huge because it shows recruits the commitment, it shows recruits also by the way great value out of being able to utilize these facilities. It's not just like for recruits to see, "There they are, isn't that great? Now, stay away. We're done. You're not allowed to use it." You get to use them, they're for you as a player." I think the bigger and better these facilities are, I think the more it sends a message to players and the pride that it builds within the program about what you have to offer.
Is this arms race good or bad for college athletics?
Kirk: To me, it's great. I know there are a lot of people who think, "Why are they building all these new facilities? Why aren't they paying the players?" I could stand here for 30 minutes and talk about my philosophy or thoughts on that, but I'm one of these guys as a former player. I don't have a problem with the money going towards the facilities. If the universities are able to raise the money, and that's what they choose to do with the money, that's their prerogative.
As a player, I'm the one that gets the benefit of having a great locker room. I'm the one that gets to have a great training table, great study table, great weight room, all the incredible perks that come along with being able to go to a school like Nebraska. That's invaluable. I have no issue at all with these facilities and with what all these universities are choosing to do with their money.
Justin Fields is starting his first game in primetime on Saturday night, as a former quarterback, how much of a struggle is that going to be for him?
Kirk: Time will tell. He's shown incredible poise the way he's played in his first four games. They were in Bloomington really nothing like this, so I'm excited.
I think Ryan Day is excited to see how he's going to respond when he's trying to communicate with his team and nobody can hear him. They prepared him all week but until you get out there in front of 100,000 people and millions watching, you have no idea how he's going to perform.
If you know him, his wiring and his personality, I'd be more surprised if he got rattled than if he went out there and had a big day. I think this is an opportunity to really-- we're going to be able to evaluate where he is as an individual and how Ohio State as an offense and as a program, how real they are in the discussion for a potential Big Ten Championship and maybe try to get to the playoff.