ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit caught up with reporters in Lincoln before Saturday's Nebraska vs. Ohio State game. It's the first time ESPN's College GameDay has been back to NU since the 2007 season.

Just tell us what it feels like to be back in Lincoln? Kirk Herbstreit: Man, it's been too long. I can't believe it. I was talking with Chris Fowler yesterday about it and just amazed that it's taken this long to get back but it's great to be back. Went to Misty's last night for a nice meal and just love being in Lincoln. First time we've been here since they've been a part of the Big Ten, so it's interesting to see that side of it. I've always been here where it's Big 12, and so now they're obviously in a new conference but love the direction they're heading under Scott Frost and what they're doing. It's a very exciting time. Why come back now? What is special about Nebraska, right now? Kirk: Well, I think they're winning games and I think they're playing a great opponent in Ohio State. It's a big game nationally. People are intrigued about Ohio State, they're intrigued also about Nebraska. The fact that Nebraska gets this game in Lincoln, the whole nation's, I think, watching and anticipating a match up. It really gives a phenomenal platform for Scott (Frost) and his team. I read some of his quotes this week when he's talked with you guys about just, "Eventually we're going to have to take that next step as a program. Is this Saturday the time we do it? Or, how close are we?" I think he has a very interesting perspective, in that way. I think we're all going to learn a lot about Ohio State and we're also going to learn a lot about where Nebraska is right now, in its second year. What's your favorite memory in Nebraska? Kirk: My favorite memory, for me personally, actually was a game where Tom Osborne had retired. The game was actually in Norman but I just remember Dominic Raiola running on and off the sideline. I was standing right outside the team box of Nebraska's and Tom Osborne, as a retired coach, was standing right next to me. He and I just started to talk early in that game and we ended up watching the entire game. I was just in awe of standing next to a legend and having him say what he would normally say into a headset, but he was saying it just to me. It was just me and him standing there and every observation that he had or every thought that he had about the game, he was saying to me and I was just sitting there as the sounding board and just talking back to him. Just was always blown away with his grace and the way he handled himself. Just being around him was probably one of my greatest memories. That and just every time we come here. I love this stadium, I love the size of it, I love what they've done. I love the fans here and how passionate they are, and how much they love their team through thick or thin. This is one of the great places in the country.

Put your analyst hat on and give us a breakdown on how you think this game might go tomorrow. Kirk: Well, I think Adrian Martinez is the key to the game. I think he's going to have to have an ability much like last year. His ability within his offense to run and throw is an equalizer. That and playing in Lincoln are the two things that Nebraska has to hope are big for them. I think people were sleeping on Ohio State when the season started. Some people, I wasn't but I think they were doubting this team without Urban Meyer, they were doubting this team without Dwayne Haskins. How could they function? I think Ohio State internally has a major chip on their shoulder about trying to prove that they can play without Urban, without Dwayne Haskins. I think you're going to face a very motivated Ohio State team, an incredibly athletic. Ohio State team is incredible how they continue to send players to the NFL and yet, here comes the next wave of talent. I think in my opinion Adrian Martinez, his ability to make plays and create those off-schedule plays will be big. This is year nine in the Big Ten for Nebraska, why do you think it's been a struggle for them to catch on in this league? Kirk: Well, I don't know if it's necessarily just being in the Big Ten. I think it's trying to find the right coach. Trying to find the guy that can get him back to who they used to be. When I started on the show in 1996, Nebraska was like an Alabama. They were either in the national championship or right there. It's been a long time. In fact, we were standing on the Rose Bowl field when they walked off that field and lost to Miami in a devastating fashion in the '01 season. Since that game, if you go back and look at their seasons they've won some games, 9 wins, 10 wins but it just hasn't been able to be the same. This guy, Scott Frost is the right guy to bring that back. It's going to take some time to do it the right way as you're seeing because you got to change a culture. You got to teach them how to win. I think that's the reason we've not yet really been able to identify why are they struggling in the Big Ten. To me, it's about getting the right coach no matter what conference you are in. They finally have that now with Scott Frost. What do you think about Frost and his personality? Kirk: It reminds me a lot of how he was as a player. You guys deal with him all the time, just no-nonsense. I think players respond to that. I think they appreciate a coach that's been there and done it, a coach that probably is in the weight room working out, a coach that runs sprints. I just think he has a way of really being able to relate to the players. I think he's very direct in the way he communicates. You pretty much know here's the bar, if you get to the bar you're good if you don't go back to work and try to get better. I don't know, I really like that no-nonsense chip on his shoulder approach to playing and I also like it as a coach.