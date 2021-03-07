Nebraska has added the first piece of its 2022 recruiting class on Sunday as in-state prospect Ernest Hausmann committed to the Huskers. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker chose the NU over programs such as Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Dakota State, Northwestern and Virginia. He had at least a dozen total offers to his name at the time if his commitment. Hausmann is the first publicly known commit in Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Hausmann means for the Huskers.

Columbus, Neb. linebacker Ernest Hausmann became the Huskers' first known commitment for 2022. (Columbus Telegraph)

1. The first commitment in any recruiting class is always a big one and the commitment of Ernest Hausmann is certainly no different. In fact, you could argue that this one was perhaps even more important than most. Not only is Hausmann a talented prospect that the Big Red wanted badly, but he is also one of the top in-state prospects and recruiting within the state this cycle looked as if it was going to be a challenge for NU. 2. You've got to tip your hat to inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and the job the coaching staff did in recruiting Hausmann. They were the very first coaching staff to offer him and begin to develop a relationship. From there, Hausmann ended up seeing his recruitment take off with some big offers from all over the country. He had plenty of options on the table, but that initial offer and relationship was tough to beat. 3. It's been a long time since the Huskers have recruited a high-level prospect out of Columbus. The last two Division I FBS scholarship football recruits to come out of Columbus were tight end Josh Mueller (Lakeview H.S.) in 2003 and tight end Tim Carpenter (Columbus High) in 1993.

4. At 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, Hausmann has great size and a very nice frame to keep growing into. He really fits the mold of linebacker NU has been after lately in terms of size and athleticism. 5. Hausmann's speed flashes on the film. He is an explosive athlete and can run sideline-to-sideline. He can also get downhill and be physical at the point of attack as well. He appears to have solid instincts and ability to see how plays are developing and react to that in a hurry. 6. Another common theme lately with how Nebraska has been recruiting the linebacker position is versatility. The Huskers signed a handful of linebackers in the 2021 class that could play either outside or inside linebacker in their 3-4 scheme. Hausmann is no different. He has the length and speed to play outside linebacker and also the athleticism and physicality to play inside, too. 7. In addition to having all of the physical tools, Hausmann is also an excellent student in the classroom and by all accounts a tremendous teammate and leader with a very good work ethic.

8. 2022 commit breakdown

1. 3/7/2021 - Ernest Hausmann - LB - 6-foot-3, 210 - Columbus, NE - 3 Stars

9. 2022 commit breakdown by position

0 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 0 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 0 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?