Emmett Johnson commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska got another late commitment into the 2022 recruiting class when Emmett Johnson picked and signed with the Huskers. Here are some quick thoughts and takes on Johnson's commitment and what it means to the Huskers.

1. This pickup is significant for Nebraska because the class lost Ashton Hayes to Cal earlier this week. Nebraska also lost Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott III to the portal and Gabe Ervin Jr. is recovering from a season-ending knee injury that required surgery. 2. Johnson had a MONSTER senior season. The talented running back rushed for 2,513 yards, had 2,843 all-purpose yards, 42 touchdowns and added 85 tackles with 13 tackles for loss on defense. 3. It's a bit of an ongoing mystery as to why there wasn't more D-I interest for Johnson. It's notable that Johnson had such a breakout season after a Covid shortened junior year. Most teams, including Nebraska, were set at running back for months. Nebraska had to sense some issues going on with Hayes.

4. In the commitment story Johnson gives a lot of credit to interim running backs coach Ron Brown. Brown, who was elevated to part of the full-time staff to assist with recruiting was part of the group that did the in-home visit with Johnson following his official visit. 5. Johnson says that Nebraska has told him to come in and be ready. The running backs room will be starting fresh based on the recent portal departures and the change in the assistant coach from the 2021 to 2022 seasons. 6. Look for Johnson to not only try and put his best foot forward to get on the field early in his career but also to be a factor in the return game as well. Nebraska has really tried to address a complete overall of the personnel related to special teams including returners. 7. If there is one moving part with Johnson and Nebraska it might be if he can enroll early. This simply wasn't something that he was looking into until recently. The latest word was that he may be a credit short but that they were trying to find a solution to get Johnson to Lincoln for the spring semester.

