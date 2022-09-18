Cameron Lenhardt has decommitted from Nebraska. Lenhardt, a four-star EDGE from IMG (Fla.) Academy in the Class of 2023, announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday less than two hours after the Huskers fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. "First off I would like to thank the whole Nebraska staff for giving me this opportunity, and I would like to thank the Nebraska fans for showing me nothing but love," Lenhardt wrote. "I would like to thank Coach (Mike) Dawson and Coach (Erik Chinander) especially for giving me this opportunity. I have to protect myself as an athlete so please respect my decision. This was not an easy decision but this is a decision that will affect my life's path."

Lenhardt, ranked as the No. 24 weakside defensive end in the nation, committed to the Huskers on Aug. 24 to become their 14th commitment in the 2023 class. He told Inside Nebraska that the Huskers did the best job of consistently recruiting him. "You know throughout my whole process, this is a long recruiting process," Lenhardt said. "Nebraska's been very consistent with me throughout all my four years. I built the relationship with the coaches over the four years. When I went there on my official visit, I just felt that genuine feeling and my mom felt that too we went up there. That's just great to really experience. That was what really made me pick Nebraska." Maverick Noonan is now the only EDGE prospect committed to the Huskers.

