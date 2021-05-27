 HuskerOnline - Early Husker kick times set
Early Husker kick times set

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Nebraska's early kickoff times for the 2021 football season were released by the major television networks on Thursday.

The Huskers will open the college football season on national TV on Aug. 28 when they travel to Illinois for a noon kickoff on FOX. That was a game originally set to be played in Dublin, Ireland.

The schedule is also highlighted by a FOX Big Noon Kickoff at Oklahoma. NU will take on the Sooners in an 11 a.m. local time kick on FOX.

NU has dubbed their homecoming game on Oct. 2, vs. Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. Each school is allowed to designate its homecoming game and select the kickoff time for that match-up.

Finally, the Big Red will close the season with a 12:30 p.m. CT kick in Lincoln vs. Iowa on Black Friday. That game will be aired on the Big Ten Network.

Here's a listing of all the kickoff information released on Thursday.

2021 Nebraska kick times released
Date Game

8/28

Nebraska at Illinois - Noon CT, FOX

9/4

Fordham at Nebraska - 11 a.m. CT, BTN

9/11

Buffalo at Nebraska - 2:30 p.m. CT, BTN

9/18

Nebraska at Oklahoma - 11:00 a.m. CT, FOX

10/2

Northwestern at Nebraska - 6:30 p.m. CT, TV TBD

(Homecoming)

11/20

Nebraska at Wisconsin - Time TBD, ESPN Network TBD

11/26

Iowa at Nebraska - 12:30 p.m. CT, BTN
