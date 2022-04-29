Eagles select Nebraska center Cam Jurgens in NFL Draft

That bet paid off in a big way, as Jurgens became the first Husker selected in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night. The Philadelphia Eagles took him with the 51st overall selection in the 2nd round.

Cam Jurgens had the option to return for a fifth college season at Nebraska but instead decided to bet on himself and make the jump to the NFL.

The Beatrice, Neb., native became the highest NU player taken since Prince Amukamara, who was selected by the New York Giants in the first round in 2011.

Jurgens also became the first Nebraska center to be drafted since Richie Incognito in 2005. He’s the highest NU offensive player taken since Toniu Fonoti (2nd, 39th overall) in 2002.

As a fourth-year sophomore in 2021, Jurgens was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the league's coaches.

He played a team-high 792 snaps last season and made 18 consecutive starts over the past three seasons. Jurgens started 31 of 32 games from 2019-21, playing 2,067 snaps.

According to PFF, Jurgens allowed just one quarterback sack and four QB hits in his three years as a starter.

Jurgens was the Huskers' highest-graded offensive lineman in 2021 with a mark of 70.8, according to PFF. He also had the best run-blocking (71.5) and pass-blocking (70.8) grades of any NU lineman.

Jurgens became the third Nebraska offensive lineman drafted over the last two years, joining 2020 NU lineman Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes.