It's time to start believing again.

Almost time, anyway, Nebraska football die-hards, casuals and, yes, even critics alike.

That is, if you finally (or still) believe your quarterback. Spoiler: You should. You'll miss out on something special if you don't. And we're roughly 72 hours away from seeing the first step being taken.

First, take a short trip in the time-traveling machine, all the way back to April 4, 2024.

The first time Dylan Raiola strolled to the primary podium for his first appearance in front of Husker Media, he was just five spring practices deep into his college football career (five...in the spring), yet he wasn't shy about giving Nebraska fans a mini sneak peek into what they should expect once fall rolled around.

"The whole group (wide receivers and quarterbacks), we’ve really come together and made it a point that we're gonna go make plays for each other," Raiola said during that April press conference. "We’re gonna do whatever it takes to push the ball downfield and have a lot of fun doing it.”

Fast forward to Tuesday, less than a week after officially beginning his journey as the Huskers' QB1 and just four days before the season opener against UTEP, when Raiola was asked to give a message to Husker Nation on what to expect from their QB and from the team in 2024.

Raiola's belief remained the exact same roughly five months later.

“Buckle up," he said. "It’s gonna be a fun ride.”