Dylan Raiola is a replacement runner: Explaining Husker QB's running style

For those who did not believe Dylan Raiola had it in his bag of tricks to pop up for the scrambles he did against Ohio State, well, you just simply did not watch his high school film. I think it’s pretty cut and dry.

Evidently, that includes literally his offensive coordinator.

“Shoot, I didn't know he could run like that, to be honest with you. I've never seen it,” Marcus Satterfield said on Tuesday. “But I thought he did a really nice job. He switched the ball to the outside arm, he used his off arm as a stiff arm. It was cool, hopefully see some more.”

Before entering college, Raiola showcased that sort of running ability as recently as his senior season at Buford. There are a few plays, just in the highlight package, where he showed it, even though those plays never (and almost certainly never will) came as a power runner.

Raiola is a replacement runner. He’s not an attacking runner.