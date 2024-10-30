Dylan Raiola is a replacement runner: Explaining Husker QB's running style

in other news
The Checkdown: Nebraska exposes Ohio State, wham and traps help run game
This week's Checkdown takes a detailed look at what stood out from Nebraska's 21-17 loss at Ohio State.
Rhule addresses officiating as B1G acknowledges wrong call in OSU-Nebraska
Matt Rhule addressed the problems with Big Ten officiating and replay reviews in the Ohio State-Nebraska game.
Rhule on screen game: "It wasn't good enough"
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was asked about his offense's screen game, which hasn't been good this season.
WATCH: Matt Rhule on Big Ten officiating, Ohio State loss in Monday presser
Matt Rhule talks Big Ten officiating in the Huskers' loss at Ohio State, criticism of offensive play calling and more.
Blackshirt Breakdown: Ohio State Edition
This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's 21-17 loss at No. 4 Ohio State.
For those who did not believe Dylan Raiola had it in his bag of tricks to pop up for the scrambles he did against Ohio State, well, you just simply did not watch his high school film. I think it’s pretty cut and dry.
Evidently, that includes literally his offensive coordinator.
“Shoot, I didn't know he could run like that, to be honest with you. I've never seen it,” Marcus Satterfield said on Tuesday. “But I thought he did a really nice job. He switched the ball to the outside arm, he used his off arm as a stiff arm. It was cool, hopefully see some more.”
Before entering college, Raiola showcased that sort of running ability as recently as his senior season at Buford. There are a few plays, just in the highlight package, where he showed it, even though those plays never (and almost certainly never will) came as a power runner.
Raiola is a replacement runner. He’s not an attacking runner.
