What went wrong for Nebraska, Dylan Raiola in UCLA loss & what can be fixed

 • Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese
Rhule on loss to UCLA: "That's a tremendous missed opportunity for us"

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Rhule, Raiola talk injury to quarterback

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
WATCH: Nebraska-UCLA postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola & more

 • Zack Carpenter
Game Notes: Nebraska vs UCLA player milestones, records and more

 • Staff

We take a look back at what went wrong for Nebraska, Dylan Raiola and the offense in Saturday's loss to UCLA.

 • Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule knows that Saturday's loss to UCLA is a missed opportunity.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Matt Rhule and Dylan Raiola talk about the injury to the starting quarterback following the loss to UCLA.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Published Nov 4, 2024
Dylan Raiola: Injury update on Nebraska star QB
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Just about everything went wrong for Nebraska football in its 27-20 loss to UCLA on Saturday. Adding insult to injury was, well, an actual injury to the Huskers' star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Raiola suffered an injury to his back in the final minutes of the game on a second-down scramble that put Nebraska at the 2-yard line when trailing by two scores.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule provided an injury update to his starting quarterback during his Monday press conference to kick off the Huskers' second-and-final bye week of the season.

