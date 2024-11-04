Dylan Raiola: Injury update on Nebraska star QB

in other news
Just about everything went wrong for Nebraska football in its 27-20 loss to UCLA on Saturday. Adding insult to injury was, well, an actual injury to the Huskers' star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Raiola suffered an injury to his back in the final minutes of the game on a second-down scramble that put Nebraska at the 2-yard line when trailing by two scores.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule provided an injury update to his starting quarterback during his Monday press conference to kick off the Huskers' second-and-final bye week of the season.
